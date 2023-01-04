MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities investigating suspects in an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan have learned two of them were involved in a separate incident. According to the Riley County Police Department, on Jan. 1, Zane Thomas, 27, Junction City and Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, were involved in an incident with the same victim as the January 2, 2023, kidnapping on Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO