capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling for Lockbox Program for Firearms
Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling for Lockbox Program for Firearms. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Tuesday to request that the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Atlanta Police Department develop a program to provide firearm safety storage, or lock boxes, free of charge to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes (22-R-4798).
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmakers focus on gun safety to start 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than a week until the start of the 2023 legislative session, Georgia Sen. Elena Parent said she’s crafted a bill that would allow vendors to ban guns in public parks. “Frankly there is danger involved in a state with guns as...
Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
Atlanta City Council President revises committee list after racial criticism
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
Cobb resident argues for restraining order against county redistricting
Cobb resident Larry Savage asked for a temporary restraining order against the county commission's electoral map.
Atlanta residents with unpaid, overdue water bills to have water shut off by city
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will soon start to shut off customers' water in the coming weeks if your account is well overdue. It’s happening as the city faces more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills. However, the shutoffs won’t happen all at once. “A...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb announces new chief judge of juvenile court
DeKalb County Superior Court judges appointed Judge Fatima El-Amin as the next chief judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court. El-Amin, a native of Atlanta, assumed the post on Jan. 1, and took over after Judge Vincent Crawford’s two-year term expired at the end of 2022. According to a news...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest
ATLANTA – A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Atlanta Housing receives $700K from HUD to support disabled residents
Rumblings at Atlanta City Hall over choices for leadership positions
ATLANTA — There are rumblings at Atlanta City Hall about leadership positions. New committee chairs were selected and no African-American women were selected. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spoke with council members about why this has become an issue for city leaders. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
Five months after it hired him, MARTA announced that its deputy general manager is exiting the transit agency.
Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors
ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small group of lawmakers kicked off a series of meetings Thursday to explore what to do with the waste from the cannabis products Georgia is beginning to manufacture. Hemp is already being grown in a small number of farms scattered across the state,...
Gwinnett board approves $2.27 billion budget, lone Republican dissents
The budget is not expected to increase the property tax rate.
