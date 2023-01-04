ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KU basketball vs. Texas Tech recap: Jayhawks survive to win 75-72 in Big 12 thriller

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas men’s basketball’s 2022-23 regular season continued Tuesday with a Big 12 Conference matchup on the road against Texas Tech.

The No. 3 Jayhawks came in off of a win at home against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders came in off of a loss on the road against TCU. Last season, Texas Tech handled Kansas in the game the two sides played at United Supermarkets Arena.

Did coach Bill Self’s Jayhawks squad exxact some revenge in front of a hostile crowd? Did coach Mark Adams’ Red Raiders squad remain undefeated at home? A win here would go a long way to Kansas defending its Big 12 regular season title from last season.

Here's what happened:

FINAL: Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72

The two sides battled down to the end. Texas Tech had a chance to take the lead without much time left, but turned the ball over and saw Kansas score on a KJ Adams Jr. dunk on the other end as the Jayhawks went up 75-72 with seven seconds left in regulation. And then Kansas got one more stop to win.

Kansas leads 71-68 against Texas Tech with 2:07 left in 2nd half

Bill Self has just called a timeout. The Jayhawks have possession of the ball, but lead by just three points with about two minutes left in regulation. Texas Tech is on a 5-1 run.

Kansas leads 70-63 against Texas Tech with 3:38 left in 2nd half

The Jayhawks keep holding the Red Raiders off. Texas Tech looks as if it's going to make a run to make it a one-possession game, and then Kansas steps up. Dajuan Harris Jr.'s latest 3-pointer, which made him 5-for-5 from behind the arc so far, ensured that a 3-pointer from the Red Raiders on the following possession didn't hurt as much as it could have.

It seems clear that Bill Self has a top six that he trusts mosts right now in moments like this, with Harris going alongside Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick, KJ Adams Jr., Bobby Pettiford Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. Those guys have received the lion's share of the minutes tonight, especially recently. And it doesn't look like that'll change as this game plays out.

Kansas leads 65-57 against Texas Tech with 7:52 left in 2nd half

There can't be enough said about how valuable KJ Adams Jr. has been, on both ends of the floor, for Kansas so far tonight. He's approaching a career high in points. He's been instrumental in numerous Jayhawks stops against the Red Raiders.

Kansas may not be playing a whole lot of size inside this season, using Adams so much there, but tonight's an example of how that doesn't have to be as much of an issue as it could be. He's not been a liability by any means. He's helped establish the degree of physicality a team like the Jayhawks will need to continue to play with there.

Kansas leads 57-52 against Texas Tech with 11:47 left in 2nd half

This one keeps looking like it'll be close down to the very end. Texas Tech is chipping away. Kansas' lead is at just five points with a little less than 12 minutes left in regulation.

Kevin McCullar Jr. has continued to struggle for Kansas in his return to Lubbock. He's often looked frustrated. A revival from him late could do a lot toward delivering a victory for the Jayhawks.

Kansas leads 54-45 against Texas Tech with 15:17 left in 2nd half

This is still anybody's game. Texas Tech is perfectly capable of making a run. But with 15:17 left in regulation, Kansas does hold a nine-point lead and it has led by as many as 12 points in the second half.

Both teams are lighting it up on 3s. The Jayhawks are 10-for-17 from behind the arc, including 3-for-3 in the second half. The Red Raiders are 6-for-13 from behind the arc, including 1-for-2 in the second half.

HALFTIME: Kansas 43, Texas Tech 36

Kansas leads 37-34 against Texas Tech with 3:25 left in 1st half

The teams are going back-and-forth now, but Kansas has the momentum with about three and a half minutes left in the first half. The Jayhawks have forced a Texas Tech timeout. Kansas has hit each of its last four shots.

Playing Kevin McCullar Jr. with two fouls for so much of the first half hasn't backfired on Bill Self, at least not yet. And it looks like coming out of this timeout Self is going to keep McCullar in the game. McCullar is the only player in this game in foul trouble at this point.

Kansas leads 28-25 against Texas Tech with 7:55 left in 1st half

Bill Self seems to be open to trying just about anything to have some success here, and the constant change is working. Kansas now leads by three points with about eight minutes left before halftime. Even Cam Martin has contributed some off the bench, although he hasn't been great by any means.

Of course, Kansas isn't in this position if Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. aren't shooting as well as they are from behind the arc. They're a combined 5-for-7 on 3s so far. And overall the Jayhawks are 6-for-11 from behind the arc, doing enough to out-pace a Red Raiders squad that's 4-for-7 from behind the arc.

Texas Tech leads 20-17 against Kansas with 11:19 left in 1st half

As poorly as this half started, the Jayhawks only trail by three points with a little more than 11 minutes left before halftime. Dajuan Harris Jr. has a lot to do with that, as he is already up to eight points and hasn't missed a shot. Kansas has also been able to play younger talent like Zuby Ejiofor and Bobby Pettiford Jr., ahead of getting MJ Rice some minutes as well shortly, without seeing the deficit grow.

That'll have to continue, because Kevin McCullar Jr. is still going to be hindered by those two fouls he has already. KJ Adams Jr. hasn't exactly started off well, either. But, so far, there's reason to believe Ejiofor, Pettiford, Rice and others can pick up the slack.

Texas Tech leads 13-5 against Kansas with 15:56 left in 1st half

Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an early 3-pointer for Kansas, but just about everything that can go wrong has since for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar Jr., playing in Lubbock for the first time since transferring to Kansas from Texas Tech, is getting booed a lot and already has two fouls. The Jayhawks haven't scored in almost three minutes, and already have a couple turnovers.

Kansas has shown an ability to recover from slow starts this season. The Jayhawks just did it a handful of days ago at home against Oklahoma State. But that was at home, and this Red Raiders crowd isn't going to do them any favors.

The game's started

The tip-off went Kansas' way, and this game is underway.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KU basketball vs. Texas Tech recap: Jayhawks survive to win 75-72 in Big 12 thriller

