NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 90’S RAP DUO ‘TAG TEAM’ AND ALLY BROOKE FOR ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 4, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the iconic 90’s rap duo Tag Team as the halftime performance at the upcoming Alamodome game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. Their hit single “Whoomp! (There It Is),” was second on the year-end Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1993, the same year the Spurs moved into the Alamodome. Fans attending the Spurs historic return to the Dome can look forward to a curated in-game experience filled with nostalgic emblems of the Silver and Black’s 50 years in San Antonio.
NBA
Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (25-13) Wednesday loss at Chicago. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
NBA
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead in first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T. Joining James (West frontcourt) and Durant (East frontcourt) as top vote-getters at their respective position groups are the Golden...
NBA
Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
NBA
Wizards' bigs key to recent resurgence
Nearly halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Wizards have gone through a season’s worth of ups and downs. Key contributors battling minor injuries, extended streaks of wins and losses, close losses and buzzer-beating wins. Amidst the search for some mid-season stability, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. shuffled the starting lineup and sparked what has been one of the best stretches of the season: a streak of six wins in eight games.
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant ascends to No. 3; Nikola Jokic remains on top
Despite leading the Eastern Conference in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, Kevin Durant cracks the top three of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder for the first time. So, maybe it’s fitting the hardware awaiting at the end of this journey is dubbed...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation
Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
NBA
"Obvious Who The Game Ball Goes To" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Houston
After a string of close games resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Jazz made sure there wouldn't be another close finish on Thursday night. Using a 19-3 run late in the fourth quarter, Utah ran away from Houston and picked up the 131-114 victory. "It's hard to maintain the...
NBA
Hornets Get Roughed Up By Grizzlies In Homestand Finale
Memphis Breaks Away for Good Late in 1st Quarter, Ball Reaches Historic Assist Milestone. Going against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they’ve had their fair share of troubles with in recent years, the Charlotte Hornets were simply no match once again in a 131-107 home defeat on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 6
The NBA closes out the work week with 11 games on Friday. Injuries and players resting will once again take center stage. The 76ers have already ruled out Joel Embiid, who will be missing his second straight game because of a foot injury. The Cavaliers have said Donovan Mitchell will sit out their matchup with the Nuggets for rest. The Nuggets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so they’ll also need to be monitored for potentially giving players the night off. Let’s sift through the myriad of options and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting
The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
NBA
Wizards' Bradley Beal to miss next 3 games with hamstring strain
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the next three games after an MRI revealed a low-grade left hamstring strain, the team announced on Thursday. He will be reevaluated in one week. Beal injured the left hamstring in a Dec. 27 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He...
NBA
The Bulls and BMO Host 5th Annual Pride Night at the United Center
On Saturday, January 7, the Bulls and BMO will partner to host their 5th annual Pride Night – a celebration of the Bulls’ year-round initiatives to support the LGBTQIA community in Chicago and beyond. The partnership between the Bulls and BMO on Pride initiatives stretches back to 2016, the first year the two marched together in Chicago’s annual Pride parade. This season’s Pride Night will take place at the United Center during the Bulls’ home game vs. the Utah Jazz.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 6
This has been one of the craziest weeks of basketball I’ve ever seen. The massive stat lines are one thing, but it feels like we have numerous buzzer-beaters every night too. I’ve never seen so much talent in the NBA, and it’s awesome that I get to write about these special players every day! We have another large Friday card here, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West
The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/5/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 5, 2023. When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory.
