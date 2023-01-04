ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The stigma isn't over yet': Forest Lake athletes are breaking barriers

By Aaron Heckmann
 3 days ago

Title IX’s impact evident by the numbers, but athletes say society’s acceptance is still needed

[Editor’s Note: This is the second part of a two-part series looking back at the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Part one can be found in last week's issue ]

Forest Lake volleyball coach Sherri Alm said there wasn’t any resistance when she started coaching in 1996. But she remembers the stories told to her by her mom, who was a cheerleader in college – the only thing women could do at the time. Alm, a Forest Lake graduate, played volleyball, softball and competed in gymnastics.

While growth had taken place by the time she was in school, opportunities were limited compared to now. When her daughter, Lexi, who is a 2010 Forest Lake graduate and played volleyball and softball at the College of Saint Benedict, was inducted into their Title IX 50th anniversary celebration, she didn’t realize the extent of Title IX.

“She’s like, ‘Mom, it was really interesting.’ She goes, ‘I had no idea; I would have liked them to spend a lot more time really explaining how far it’s come,’ because she’s not even that aware of that,” Alm said.

Forest Lake girls basketball assistant coach Andy Ponto, a 1996 Forest Lake graduate, remembers the newspaper clippings with the basketball box score and sometimes words from the night before that were ready for her in the morning after her dad put it on the counter.

“To be able to have that coverage and know that someone cared to tell those stories, whether it was local or the Star Tribune, was really great,” Ponto said.

While there was still some resistance in the culture, she embraced it and wanted to hear the words “You just got beat by a girl,” because that motivated her.

“I always took that challenge on as an opportunity to prove somebody wrong and thrived on it, and so I don’t remember it being a deterrent, because it drove me,” Ponto said.

Ponto said it was “a big deal” to have the ability to play high school sports, travel for basketball and play out of season. She said if it wasn’t for Title IX, she wouldn’t have received a college scholarship to play basketball or been able to play golf at Bemidji State University.

Compared to the past, Ponto said it seems like there is a larger budget for girls sports now because they can get new jerseys and travel gear more often. The booster club plays a major role, too, she said, because that allows for additional spending, which is a “community-based change.” She also said she sees a higher attendance rate at the games now than in the past when she played, and how there’s more boys at the games, too.

Not only does Forest Lake offer more sports for girls (18) than boys (15), but the school’s expenditures for the 2021-22 school year display there isn’t a significant gap in money spent between girls and boys sports.

The numbers align with the feeling that girls and boys have equal opportunity and are being invested in equally. The money spent is relatively equal aside from football, as expected because it tends to always be the sport that has the most money spent. Cross country, alpine and Nordic skiing, as well as clay target, were spent equally between girls and boys because the sports are operated as one team.

According to the school’s numbers that the Times’ reviewed, there was $54,311.76 spent on girls basketball in 2021-22. That’s $1,951.15 spent more than boys basketball, even though the girls basketball program had five fewer players and brought in half the amount of money than what the boys did, according to the school’s gate numbers. This is similar to tennis, where the school spent $24,552.74 on girls tennis, but $21,648.56 on the boys team even though they had 18 more players. Girls lacrosse had $4,241.52 spent more on them than the boys with two more players.

In soccer and hockey, more money was spent on the boys in both, but boys hockey brought in almost double the gate money and both had more players. Girls swim and dive, which had 24 more members than the boys, had $4,918.37 more spent on them.

Financially, the other major sports are relatively close, too: baseball had $32.80 spent more than softball, $1,382.89 was spent more on boys golf than girls and $1,484.72 was spent more on boys than girls in track.

Forest Lake Area High School spent $88,112.62 more on girls sports in 2021-22, with football being discluded because it’s an outlier, as well as the sports that operate as a one team. With football accounted for, there was $31,359.04 more spent on boys sports.

Forest Lake’s girls athletics have had a lot of success, especially recently, where the Nordic skiing team won the school’s first ever girls sports state championship in 2021. The school’s softball team followed it up last summer when they won their first state championship title.

Among the girls sports, 12 of them have won either a Suburban East Conference Championship and/or have qualified for state: softball, Nordic skiing, volleyball, basketball, hockey, lacrosse, golf, cross country, dance team, gymnastics, synchronized swimming, and track and field, according to Athletic Director Mike Hennen.

“I have only been here for four and a half years, but our athletes in our girls sports have been [a] tremendous success in that time period,” said Activities Director Mike Hennen, who added that they’ve had many girls play at the college level. “…Our girls programs have been very successful in state tournament berths, section championships and numbers of participants, but more importantly these opportunities are used to develop outstanding young women of character and integrity.”

Blocking to break barriers

Despite decades of societal changes in attitudes toward female athletes, there are some who still see barriers that need to be broken down.

Forest Lake junior Ariana Klarkowski blocked an opposing player that led to her teammate scoring a touchdown during a 10th grade football game last year. But what she heard later in that same game from a parent of a player on her own team caused her to think that her presence isn’t changing people’s mindsets.

“Oh, it’s probably because they have a girl blocking,” Klarkowski said she heard the parent say.

It wasn’t an isolated incident, either.

“‘Wow, you’re really letting a girl block you, and hit her harder,”’ Klarkowski said she heard from an opposing coach to get her off the field in another 10th grade game last year.

Klarkowski played on junior varsity and got in a few times on varsity this past fall. She said she just wants to be accepted and her presence to be normalized. Even though she’s playing a sport historically played by males, she wants her coaches to stop worrying and not to “freak out” when she gets hit.

“I signed up for football to play tackle football and not a flag football game — like, I signed up for this, and I signed all the waivers and everything,” Klarkowski said. “I just want them to realize I know what can happen, and I want them to just be open to it and like, ‘Oh, she’s playing’; it’s not like this whole different world is happening.”

Klarkowski said it was about “half and half” in terms of their (both the 10th grade and JV teams) responses to her joining the team.

“It was a little hurtful, not getting accepted right away to it,” Klarkowski said. “But some people grew a lot from it and accepted me later on, which is great, but some people really just were not a fan of it.”

But now she said the team has “opened up” and supports her.

Ponto’s eighth-grade daughter, Taylor, also plays football. She played two years so far and plans to play in high school. She is among three girls who have played football through the Forest Lake Youth Football Program.

Wrestling for recognition

It’s a late Friday afternoon, and eight girls are doing different exercises while music plays from the center of the wrestling mat. Coach Precious Wieser “Bell” is teaching the girls the importance of knowing the difference between the attack and control hand, and how they should use them, among other lessons. For some of these girls, this is the first time they’ve been exposed to this historically male-dominated sport. The girls are seeing if this sport is right for them.

Wieser, an assistant wrestling coach at Augsburg University, is also on the USA Wrestling team. And now, she’s the first woman wrestling coach in the school’s history for this expanded wrestling program that boasts nearly a dozen female wrestlers, compared to three a year ago.

“Getting girls to join is like pulling teeth, but it’s still fun,” said junior Aspen Blasko, who wrestles with the boys and has tirelessly tried to get more girls to join the wrestling team. She won a state title in the first state wrestling tournament sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League last year.

Blasko, a mentor for these new girls, goes to some boys and girls practices. She said she “humiliated” herself as she went classroom to classroom in hopes of adding girls to the wrestling program. She told them it was the “best opportunity Forest Lake’s ever had” to offer.

“I stood on chairs and announced to the world, ‘Join girls wrestling,’” said Blasko, who added that posters around the school also helped.

Some took notice, like Alm.

“Oh, my gosh, her energy bouncing around here trying to get more girls to join wrestling was so fun to watch, and my head was just going, ‘It’s just cool that’s even a thing, that she can bounce around and do that,’ and it is another opportunity, which again, that could have never happened if none of this had ever occurred,” Alm said.

In the 1970s and for many years after, the only opportunity for the girls to be involved in wrestling was to become a cheerleader. In fact, an old issue of The Forest Lake Times in 1973 ran a posed picture of five cheerleaders, who were cheering on the boys wrestling team when they won the Region 7 wrestling tournament championship.

“I think that the stigma isn’t over yet,” Blasko said. “I think that until we prove ourselves that we’re putting in as much time, as much effort, and we’re not handed everything, I think there’s still going to be a stigma, but I think it will eventually end.”

As Wieser said, Title IX removed the “safety blanket.” And she said that girls wrestling removes those preexisting stereotypes, adding that strong women paved the way for them to have this opportunity.

“Women empowerment is such a big thing, and that’s where I think Title IX just is a reinforcement to people’s perspectives that have been kind of ridden for us for so long to give us opportunities to break those,” Wieser said.

She said a major way to continue growing the sport for girls comes through the advocates, such as boys wrestling head coach Joe Kunshier and assistant coach Chris Blasko (Aspen’s father), who have advanced the program for the girls. She said there also needs to be more women coaching, though.

“I think the growth is going to come from people believing, [and] people choosing to sit down and ask yourself, ‘What makes you actually uncomfortable about girls and women doing men’s sports, and is it really that they’re not capable, or is it something with you?’” Wieser said.

