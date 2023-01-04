Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest
EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department. EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.
kezi.com
Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly attempting to break in to woman’s vehicle
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle Tuesday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10. Police said the report told them that a man, later identified as Matthew David Gault, 24, was allegedly banging on a woman’s vehicle and trying to break down the door to get inside. Police said Gault and the woman had previously been in a relationship, and Gault reportedly had threatened her the day before.
kezi.com
Man faces assault charges after shooting another, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting another man heard charges in court Monday afternoon, according to court documents. According to Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot wound on Allane Lane near Bethel Drive at about 10:40 a.m. on January 7. Police said the suspect, later identified as Dustin William Harris, 31, left the scene after allegedly shooting the victim and was eventually arrested just north of Eugene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Eugene Springfield Fire, according to police.
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
kezi.com
Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
kezi.com
Major rise in vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The amount of reported vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park more than tripled over the second half of last year, according to Lane County Sheriff's office. Data shows there were a total of 11 reported incidents during the first half of 2022, with nearly 40 over...
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
kezi.com
Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- ODOT has begun work on repairing the east Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between Highway 99 and Interstate 5. ODOT officials said workers will be making several improvements to the bridge including repairing the concrete bridge deck, building ADA-compliant access ramps at each corner of the bridge, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments where the bridge meets the road, and installing new guard rails. ODOT said to expect to see flaggers on north Lane Street and north Douglas Avenue under the bridge to help direct traffic. Other delays and detours will be necessary to perform the work as the project progresses, ODOT said.
kezi.com
Lane County parks to see habitat, trail improvement work
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Several parks in Lane County will soon see a host of improvement projects thanks to a partnership with the National Civilian Conservation Corps, the Lane County Government announced Tuesday. Lane County officials say a partnership grant with the NCCC has been awarded to Lane County Parks,...
kezi.com
Springfield diner comes together to buy RV for homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A homeless man will soon have a roof over his head, all thanks to an owner of a local diner and its customers. Addi Farnsworth, owner of Addi's Diner, was able to raise $1,500 in three months to buy Bob Ady an RV. "Finally came to the...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Flipper
EUGENE, Ore. -- Flipper is a smart, energetic dog with a lot of energy who is up for anything and looking for a new home!. Flipper’s a 9-year-old mixed breed dog with a handsome black and white coat and a knack for going tippy-tappy with his little paws when he’s waiting for a treat. Don’t let his age fool you; he is young at heart and still a very active dog. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Flipper can be a little handling sensitive at first, but once he warms up he is very friendly and easygoing. Greenhill staff also say Flipper is very intelligent and loves to play with stuffed toys.
kezi.com
Raising awareness about human trafficking during Human Trafficking Awareness Month
EUGENE, Ore. -- A lot of people don't believe human trafficking could ever happen to us or someone we know. But the month of January is dedicated to bringing awareness. Kim DeRose believes there is no quick or easy solution to dealing with human trafficking. Every month she sees victims who bring their own unique story to the table.
kezi.com
Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
kezi.com
Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
kezi.com
Bags of Love keeps the holidays going by donating supplies to kids
EUGENE, Ore. – There’s nothing wrong with stretching out the holiday giving, and a local non-profit is incredibly grateful for the gifts it received Monday. Lots of gifts came from Santa’s Little Helpers to Bags of Love in Eugene on January 9. Bags of Love is a non-profit organization that helps kids in crisis who have been removed from homes due to abuse, neglect, poverty, or another reason. Each child is given a bag full of clothes, hygiene products, toys, and a blanket. Organizers like Bags of Love’s outgoing executive director Becky Stenzel said this year donations were needed more than ever.
kezi.com
LaMichael James selected to College Football Hall of Fame
IRVING, Tex--- Oregon Football legend LaMichael James will enter the College Football Hall of Fame after being announced to the Class of 2023 by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Monday. James is one of 22 members to join the College Football Hall of Fame. Per...
