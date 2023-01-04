ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael's Law requires Massachusetts schools to be prepared for cardiac emergency

SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed , the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field.

In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality.

"The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said.

It's a feeling John said touches close to home.

"These are some of Mike's ashes in here...these are some of Tim's ashes in here," he explained as he showed Cole the memorial created in their home, dedicated to two of his sons who passed away.

He told WBZ his son Michael died while playing football. He was just 16 years old.

"He was a wonderful young man," John said.

It happened on November 15, 2010 - but he remembers it like it was yesterday.

Michael Ellsessar CBS Boston

"Second play of the game-- he caught a pass, picked up the first down, took a blow to the chest, tossed the ball to the referee, and immediately collapsed," John recalled.

Ellsessar said they started CPR on Michael immediately, but that wasn't enough.

"They called 911, but there was no AED and no ambulance at the field. It took 15 minutes for the squad to arrive and that's too late. And they rushed him to Mary Lane Hospital in Ware, Massachusetts, where they worked on him for 45 minutes before pronouncing him dead. Mike passed on the football field," said John.

From that moment forward, John and his wife made it their mission to implement safety changes on the field with Michael's Bill.

It was signed into law by Governor Deval Patrick in 2014.

"Michael's Law created...every school had to have a medical emergency response plan and really raise the awareness. I know schools went out and purchased AEDs. We donated some AEDs. It was a big movement and a lot of people got involved to help us," John told WBZ.

John didn't know he'd lose a second son, Timothy, to a cardiac issue, just one year later in 2015.

"They are here with us, they're all around. They let us know that they are all around. I'm very blessed," John continued by telling Cole that he considers himself very lucky to have been their dad.

He told WBZ through generous support, he and his wife have been able to donate 55 AEDs to protect children and adults on the field.

"I'd love to see them everywhere. They are there to save people's lives. And where people gather is where you need to have an AED," said John.

Right now, in Massachusetts, CPR training is not a high school graduation requirement.

If you're looking for a way that you can help make a difference, John asks that you reach out to your local senator and representative to help change that.

Find a CPR or First Aid Class

Community Policy