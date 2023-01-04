ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why

Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

