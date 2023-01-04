Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Michael Jordan Said He Was Proud Of Not Letting Charles Barkley, Karl Malone And Patrick Ewing Win A Championship
Michael Jordan beat incredible players on his way to becoming a six-time NBA champion and MJ always took pride in that.
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
"I got so caught up in what he'd said that I forgot about guarding him" - When P.J. Brown lost focus because of what Michael Jordan told him
A few words from the GOAT were all it took to make a solid defender like P.J. distracted in the middle of a game
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Michael Jordan Claimed Phil Jackson's Legendary Triangle Offense Wouldn't Work Without Him Or Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan once said that Phil Jackson's system would not have worked without him or Kobe Bryant.
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Multiple Sixers single out Montrezl Harrell after they knock off Pacers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers needed somebody to step up in the paint with Joel Embiid out due to a left foot injury. The big fella has been dealing with soreness in that foot and the Sixers decided to give him a night off against the Indiana Pacers. After Philadelphia saw...
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'
The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why
Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
