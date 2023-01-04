(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Juju. Meet Juju! This lovely older lady is looking for a soft place to land! Juju is a sweet pup looking for a family that can give her the time and patience to allow her to get used to her new surroundings. Miss Juju came into our care with a couple of medical issues that would need to be discussed with one of our Medical staff prior to adoption. Miss Juju is blind in both eyes and would love a family that can help her feel comfortable in her new home using tasty treats and extra love and attention! Juju loves taking long well deserved naps, munching on delicious treats, and sunbathing in the nice California sun!

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO