Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 6, 2023: Brief break in the rain
While most of the county dried out today under sunny skies, the coast dealt with areas of flooding from monster waves. While the worst of the strong surf is behind us the waves will remain elevated through the weekend. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 2pm Sunday for waves of 5 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents.
San Diego Channel
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Jan. 6, 2022: Break from the rain today
Friday will be dry before more rain next week. The major concern is going to be the dangerously large waves and the threat of coastal flooding, especially in the afternoon when high tide occurs. A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory continue until 6 p.m. Friday for waves of 10 to 16 feet and strong rip currents. Minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas like beach parking lots, boardwalks and parks will be a concern and significant beach erosion can be expected. On top of the dangerous waves, you should avoid going in the water until 72 hours after it rains due to bacteria runoff.
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 4, 2023: Heavy rain, high winds and dangerous surf Thursday
A strong storm hammering Northern California will dive south, weakening as it reaches San Diego, but will still bring widespread impact to the county tomorrow with rain, wind and high surf. Rain first arrives in the northwest quadrant of the county as early as 3am then moves southwest becoming widespread...
San Diego Channel
High surf warning forces city officials to close Ocean Beach Pier
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While the worst of the rain appeared to be over Thursday afternoon, the big weather story is now the high surf. The Ocean Beach Pier was battered by choppy waters, bringing San Diegans out to watch. Nicholas Toomey was determined to get outside to see...
San Diego Channel
San Diego city crews close Ocean Beach pier as storm rolls in
OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Even in the dark, you could tell the waves had a little bit of kick Thursday morning as a storm rolled into the San Diego area. The storm is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and large waves reaching up to 10 to 16 feet. And it’s those waves that City crews have been watching which ultimately led to the decision to close the Ocean Beach Pier.
San Diego Channel
Storm preps underway in San Diego County, Mission Beach feels impending arrival
Even though the strong storm that’s expected to dump heavy rain, create big waves, bring strong winds and cause flooding hasn’t arrived in San Diego County just yet, it’s impending arrival is already felt in Mission Beach, where people are looking to squeeze in one more day at the beach.
San Diego Channel
COVID numbers remain steady, SD County prepares for holiday-influenced surge
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases remained fairly steady in the past week, but county officials warned Friday an influx from holiday gatherings was likely in coming days. "It's never been more important to get tested if you feel COVID-19 symptoms and to get the...
San Diego Channel
SDG&E cites skyrocketing natural gas prices for increase on ratepayer bills
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According to...
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Juju
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Juju. Meet Juju! This lovely older lady is looking for a soft place to land! Juju is a sweet pup looking for a family that can give her the time and patience to allow her to get used to her new surroundings. Miss Juju came into our care with a couple of medical issues that would need to be discussed with one of our Medical staff prior to adoption. Miss Juju is blind in both eyes and would love a family that can help her feel comfortable in her new home using tasty treats and extra love and attention! Juju loves taking long well deserved naps, munching on delicious treats, and sunbathing in the nice California sun!
San Diego Channel
New USS destroyer to be named after Asian-American Medal of Honor recipient
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Retired Navy Captain Dan Gruta, who is the first and only Asian-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor, will now have a navy ship named after him. Gruta says knows the dedication it takes to put country before one's self. So, he spearheaded the year-and-a-half campaign that involved local and federal leaders to get the ship named after the fireman second-class Telesforo Trinidad.
San Diego Channel
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
San Diego Channel
Mastermind of 'varsity blues' scandal sentenced
SAN DIEGO — New developments emerged Wednesday involving the mastermind of the college admissions scandal known as 'varsity blues.' William 'Rick' Singer was sentenced to three and a half years prison. He's also ordered to pay the IRS more than $10 million. It was the biggest college cheating scandal...
Comments / 0