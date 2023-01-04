ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

1 killed in SLC house fire

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to Chad Jepperson, a PIO with Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started just before 3 p.m. at 323 E. Williams Ave. The second-alarm fire had a moderate amount of smoke coming from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Little Cottonwood Canyon closes for midday avalanche mitigation

SANDY, Utah — Traffic lights, headlights and taillights set the scene going into Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday morning as skiers and snowboarders waited. “Probably about a cool 30 minutes right now,” said Michael Ortega. The line to get up the Cottonwood canyons may have seemed to stretch a...
SANDY, UT
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man vandalized, burglarized Taylorsville High School

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who they say broke into Taylorsville High School, vandalized it, and then stole some property and money. The incident occurred over winter break, according to a Facebook post from the Taylorsville Police Department. “The man damaged three vending machines, stole...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Semi spills load of metal across I-80 in 5-car crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles and a jackknifed semi-truck caused heavy delays on Interstate 80 Friday morning. Officials with the Park City Fire District said emergency crews responded to milepost 143, just west of Kimball Junction, around 6:20 a.m. Firefighters said the jackknifed semi-truck lost...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT

