West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away
A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man's car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
KSLTV
Drivers complain about potholes around Salt Lake Valley after recent storms
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Some drivers are complaining because plenty of potholes are popping up across the Salt Lake Valley after all the snow. “It’s getting a little ridiculous,” said Dennis Wilson of Riverton, who added that his drive on Thursday was “nothing but potholes.”. In...
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
Ex-girlfriend charged in domestic violence death of pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell
The woman accused of shooting and killing professional bull rider Demetrius Allen, otherwise known as "Ouncie Mitchell," while in town for the Utah State Fair has been charged in the Salt Lake County Third District Court.
KSLTV
1 killed in SLC house fire
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to Chad Jepperson, a PIO with Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started just before 3 p.m. at 323 E. Williams Ave. The second-alarm fire had a moderate amount of smoke coming from...
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
ksl.com
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
Summit Daily News
Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
KSLTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon closes for midday avalanche mitigation
SANDY, Utah — Traffic lights, headlights and taillights set the scene going into Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday morning as skiers and snowboarders waited. “Probably about a cool 30 minutes right now,” said Michael Ortega. The line to get up the Cottonwood canyons may have seemed to stretch a...
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on Dec. 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates out of the Park City Golf Club in the winter. He was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel...
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
KSLTV
Police: Man vandalized, burglarized Taylorsville High School
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who they say broke into Taylorsville High School, vandalized it, and then stole some property and money. The incident occurred over winter break, according to a Facebook post from the Taylorsville Police Department. “The man damaged three vending machines, stole...
KSLTV
Semi spills load of metal across I-80 in 5-car crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles and a jackknifed semi-truck caused heavy delays on Interstate 80 Friday morning. Officials with the Park City Fire District said emergency crews responded to milepost 143, just west of Kimball Junction, around 6:20 a.m. Firefighters said the jackknifed semi-truck lost...
Park City Mountain Resort employee dies after being knocked off from chairlift by fallen tree
A Park City Mountain Resort employee fell to their death on Monday, Jan. 2, after being knocked off a chairlift by a fallen tree.
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
KSLTV
Residents raise questions as UDOT lays out options for future Farmington interchange
FARMINGTON, Utah — City Hall’s council chambers drew a full house Thursday night as residents showed up to a community meeting to raise questions about the Utah Department of Transportation’s future plans for a potential new interchange. UDOT is in the middle of what it has called...
