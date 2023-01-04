Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This strange sleep mask at CES 2023 hides a game-changing secret
A sleep mask that tracks eye movement to help you better understand sleep patterns and quality is certainly unusual, and the prototype device in our photos shows it looks pretty mad too. That’s reason enough to talk about it, but the real reason Somalytics’ SomaSleep sleep mask is exciting is due to the amazing eye-tracking sensors hidden inside.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Ring expands its watchful eye to vehicles with Ring Car Cam
Ring has long dominated the smart doorbell market, offering an intuitive product that makes it easy to see who (or what) has wandered up to your front door. The company is now turning its gaze towards vehicles, as it debuted the Ring Car Cam during CES 2023. The Ring Car...
The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of deals on New Years essentials to help you step...
Digital Trends
Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023
Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
Digital Trends
This 3D laptop screen was the coolest thing I experienced at CES 2023
I won’t blame you if you hear the phrase, “3D laptop screen,” and roll your eyes. I was skeptical about it too. But I experienced two demos of these 3D laptop screens at CES 2023, and came away totally blown away by how immersive this technology was. The first experience I had with it was an actual gaming demo in an Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop.
Digital Trends
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
Digital Trends
Panasonic brings a Micro Lens Array OLED TV to CES 2023, but will it sell the TV here too?
Panasonic has revealed its latest OLED TV at CES 2023 — the MZ2000, which features a new panel design built with Micro Lens Array technology. Panasonic says this gives the MZ2000 up to 150% stronger peak brightness and improved average brightness when compared to its previous OLED TVs. The MZ2000 will be available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch screen sizes, however only the 55- and 65-inch models use the new Micro Lens Array-based panels.
Digital Trends
HP’s new Dragonfly Pro targets potential MacBook buyers at CES 2023
HP has officially announced the Dragonfly Pro at CES 2023 as a unique Windows laptop that specifically targets those shoppers who might default to a MacBook. This laptop branches out from a new arm of its Dragonfly line, which is typically focused on the commercial market. Coupled with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which has also been announced at CES, HP hopes to get the attention of a new demographic, specifically with its new support services that come built-in.
Digital Trends
This great HP student laptop just got an incredible discount
As just about the entirety of the US has had some sort of winter storm lately, it is hard to believe that some people are already thinking about spring. These strange creatures are, of course, students. The spring semester is coming up soon for them and your grade school child isn’t far behind, so why not look into a laptop that will give them the boost they need to succeed? The HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 is on sale now for only $500. It’s usually $900 and this deal will save you $400, making it one of the best student laptop deals around!
Digital Trends
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
Digital Trends
Razer’s first VR accessories aim to make the Meta Quest 2 more comfortable
Razer is breaking into the VR space with its firs Meta Quest 2 accessories. Its Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface aim to make the headset more comfortable, allowing for longer play sessions. The product line was announced at Razer’s CES 2023 presentation, which highlighted the Razer Edge, Razer...
Digital Trends
How the Vive XR Elite can do high-end VR in a half-pound headset
The Vive XR Elite has one seriously cool party trick. Debuted at CES 2023, the latest headset from HTC is its first attempt at combining a high-end VR headset with AR technology. But more than that, within seconds, it can convert from a strapped-on headset to its much lighter glasses form. Just remove the battery cradle that straps to the back of your head, and you’re left with a pair of lightweight XR glasses that weighs just 0.53 pounds.
I just gamed on Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor at CES 2023 — and I didn’t want to stop
We tried the Odyssey Neo G9, the world's first dual 4K monitor, at CES 2023, and it was the most detailed, most immersive experience we've seen from a gaming display.
Digital Trends
These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023
CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts. Contents. With...
The Verge
Friday’s top tech news: let’s give it up for the laptops of CES
It’s always tempting to focus entirely on the weird and wonderful gadgets that come out of CES, but today I want to take a moment to highlight a few of interesting laptops to have been announced at the show. And if you’re after something less bleeding edge, then Lenovo’s...
Digital Trends
Victrola’s Stream Onyx turntable makes listening to vinyl over Sonos more affordable
Time-honored audio gear pioneer Victrola is continuing its foray into the wireless record player market, today unveiling the Victrola Stream Onyx turntable at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. An updated and more affordable continuation of its popular Stream Carbon turntable launched earlier last year, the Works with Sonos-verified player allows vinyl lovers to spin their records and wirelessly stream the audio over their Sonos speaker system via Wi-Fi. The new player will retail for $600 and will be available for preorder on January 7.
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
CNET
Eve Makes an Impressive Pivot from HomeKit to Matter at CES 2023
The Eve lineup of smart gadgets has been a steady presence in the smart home and at CES for the past several years, but the brand made some significant refinements to its pitch for 2023. A longtime stalwart of Apple's HomeKit standard, with sleek, unassuming devices designed specifically for integration with iOS and with Siri, Eve is now betting big on the newly launched Matter universal smart home standard to help expand its appeal beyond Apple fans -- and its first Matter-ready gadgets are due in stores within months.
Digital Trends
CES 2023 is a turning point for the dilemma between TVs and gaming monitors
The past few years have seen a convergence between TVs and gaming monitors, and CES 2023 is starting to see the two display types diverge once again. After all, the LG OLED Flex is a TV that looks like a monitor while the Samsung Ark is a monitor that looks a lot like a TV. This year, we’re starting to see the lines between TVs and monitors more clearly.
