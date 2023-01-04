Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
CES 2023: New Sennheiser wireless earbuds help you hear better in noisy places
It’s a noisy world out there, and if you’ve ever found it hard to hear a conversation in a crowded bar or anywhere else with substantial ambient noise, then Sennheiser’s Conversation Clear Plus wireless earbuds, announced this week as CES 2023, could clear things up for you.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Digital Trends
This strange sleep mask at CES 2023 hides a game-changing secret
A sleep mask that tracks eye movement to help you better understand sleep patterns and quality is certainly unusual, and the prototype device in our photos shows it looks pretty mad too. That’s reason enough to talk about it, but the real reason Somalytics’ SomaSleep sleep mask is exciting is due to the amazing eye-tracking sensors hidden inside.
Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills
Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker. In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Ring expands its watchful eye to vehicles with Ring Car Cam
Ring has long dominated the smart doorbell market, offering an intuitive product that makes it easy to see who (or what) has wandered up to your front door. The company is now turning its gaze towards vehicles, as it debuted the Ring Car Cam during CES 2023. The Ring Car...
Digital Trends
Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023
Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
Digital Trends
The best smartphones at CES 2023
CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
Digital Trends
The GE Profile Smart Mixer might be the smartest small appliance of CES 2023
Smart home appliances are out in force at CES 2023, but few seem to be as intelligent as the GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. Designed to make the mixing process as simple as possible, the sleek gadget uses a built-in scale, viscosity measurements, and voice controls to streamline your time in the kitchen. It was also named a CES Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category.
TechCrunch
New York’s right-to-repair bill has major carve-outs for manufacturers
Which devices does the Digital Fair Repair Act cover, exactly? Well, a lot — any that constitute as “digital electronic equipment,” basically. But there are some carve-outs, including cars, home appliances, medical devices, off-road equipment and enterprise devices used by data centers, schools and hospitals. The legislation...
TechCrunch
Whoops! Is generative AI already becoming a bubble?
But as is the case with any transformative new tech, hype is sure to accompany growing adoption, and generative AI has garnered so much attention and money that many VCs already feel the budding sector will be the next bubble. TechCrunch recently surveyed more than 35 investors working in different...
Digital Trends
Victrola’s Stream Onyx turntable makes listening to vinyl over Sonos more affordable
Time-honored audio gear pioneer Victrola is continuing its foray into the wireless record player market, today unveiling the Victrola Stream Onyx turntable at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. An updated and more affordable continuation of its popular Stream Carbon turntable launched earlier last year, the Works with Sonos-verified player allows vinyl lovers to spin their records and wirelessly stream the audio over their Sonos speaker system via Wi-Fi. The new player will retail for $600 and will be available for preorder on January 7.
Digital Trends
Did Roku just upend the midrange TV landscape?
One of the biggest stories of CES 2023 isn’t on the show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It’s not the hottest new gadget or even a bigger, better TV. It’s not a Sony car. It’s not faster. It’s not smaller. No, the biggest...
Fortune
7 brain health hacks to strengthen memory, improve mood, and feel less stressed
We can take care of our brains like we do the rest of our body in order to help us think logically and strengthen our emotional processing throughout the day. Daily habits keep our brains healthy, and as the New Year kicks into full swing, it’s a great time to think about small ways to incorporate new tools into your routine.
Digital Trends
Razer Project Carol head cushion builds surround sound right into your gaming chair
Razer teased its Project Carol Concept design at CES 2023. It’s the world’s first head cushion design with near-field surround sound and haptics. The concept has already won several awards at CES 2023, including the Innovation award and Best of Show award, indicating its proof of concept has already made huge strides.
ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
Belkin just made a huge bet on sustainability at CES 2023
CES 2023 is usually a place to celebrate new tech, but Belkin is bucking that trend by embracing old tech. Well, sort of. The accessory manufacturer will begin 2023 by revamping a large range of its existing products by massively reducing the amount of “virgin” (new) plastics used in their construction to lessen its impact on the environment, and further push itself toward its carbon neutrality goal.
These are the technology trends that will shape our lives in 2023
CNN asked four experts to predict which technologies will shape our lives in 2023. From AI to green energy, here's what they said.
Digital Trends
At CES 2023, it’s not the software that’s killing Android smartwatches
Disappointment is an emotion familiar to anyone with an interest in smartwatches that aren’t made by Apple or Samsung, and that all-too-common sinking feeling brought on by an opportunity missed has been present at CES 2023. It’s not that we didn’t welcome a handful of attractive smartwatches; we seem stuck in time, where the envelope remains steadfastly unpushed. Most frustratingly, it’s not because the tech isn’t out there, waiting for us.
Digital Trends
CES 2023 is a turning point for the dilemma between TVs and gaming monitors
The past few years have seen a convergence between TVs and gaming monitors, and CES 2023 is starting to see the two display types diverge once again. After all, the LG OLED Flex is a TV that looks like a monitor while the Samsung Ark is a monitor that looks a lot like a TV. This year, we’re starting to see the lines between TVs and monitors more clearly.
Digital Trends
Here’s everything I learned using the HTC Vive XR Elite at CES 2023
HTC has a new flagship headset, and this time, it’s about more than just VR. Like the Meta Quest Pro, the HTC Vive XR Elite is made to do AR just as well as it does VR. It’s extremely comfortable (mostly) Shortly after the Vive XR Elite was...
Comments / 0