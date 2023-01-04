ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023

After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
Digital Trends

Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023

Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Android Police

Google Home simplifies smart TV controls with a redesigned interface

The Google Home app is quite versatile, allowing you to control Google Home ecosystem products, now with support for the new Matter smart home standard. We have been able to control smart home appliances like TVs and ACs. However, a handful of Google Home app users are starting to see on-screen buttons to control their TVs, just like the remote apps on phones with an IR blaster.
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Ring expands its watchful eye to vehicles with Ring Car Cam

Ring has long dominated the smart doorbell market, offering an intuitive product that makes it easy to see who (or what) has wandered up to your front door. The company is now turning its gaze towards vehicles, as it debuted the Ring Car Cam during CES 2023. The Ring Car...
BBC

Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned

One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
makeuseof.com

Aqara Announces Four New Products, Talks Matter Support at CES 2023

Smart home device maker Aqara is gearing up for a big 2023. The company is introducing four new products and detailing its move to Matter at CES in Las Vegas.
Digital Trends

Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023

Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
TechCrunch

Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023

As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
NBC Chicago

The Best of CES 2023 So Far: Wireless TV, Delivery Robots and In-Car VR

Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, big names like...
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Dirac Live Active Room Treatment is ANC for your speakers

The massive convention halls of CES 2023 in Las Vegas are filled with blinding eye candy as far as you can see — everything from the latest TVs and computer monitors to smart projectors and more. But the Swedish digital audio processing masters at Dirac want you to know that the annual tech show is also loaded with things that sound amazing. To that end, Dirca today announced its Dirac Live Active Room Treatment, which it says works like active noise cancellation technology by using your home theater system’s own speakers to help clean up the sound in any room.
CNET

Best TVs of CES 2023

The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, officially begins today, but we've already seen plenty of televisions. From LG's model that is not only OLED but wireless as well, to some of the largest sets to grace the show stage, it's all here. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES -- so far. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we're finding those too.)
Apple Insider

Govee reveals AI-driven TV sync box for its smart lights

The new Govee AI Gaming Sync Box has industry-first 240Hz support in syncing your on-screen content to the company's growing lineup of smart lights. The box is based on the Govee-AI CogniGlow algorithm that...
KSAT 12

Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show

Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
Digital Trends

TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023

If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....

