Apple Insider
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Google Home simplifies smart TV controls with a redesigned interface
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app is quite versatile, allowing you to control Google Home ecosystem products, now with support for the new Matter smart home standard. We have been able to control smart home appliances like TVs and ACs. However, a handful of Google Home app users are starting to see on-screen buttons to control their TVs, just like the remote apps on phones with an IR blaster.
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Ring expands its watchful eye to vehicles with Ring Car Cam
Ring has long dominated the smart doorbell market, offering an intuitive product that makes it easy to see who (or what) has wandered up to your front door. The company is now turning its gaze towards vehicles, as it debuted the Ring Car Cam during CES 2023. The Ring Car...
BBC
Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned
One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
makeuseof.com
Aqara Announces Four New Products, Talks Matter Support at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart home device maker Aqara is gearing up for a big 2023. The company is introducing four new products and detailing its move to Matter at CES in Las Vegas.
Digital Trends
Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023
Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
The Best of CES 2023 So Far: Wireless TV, Delivery Robots and In-Car VR
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, big names like...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Dirac Live Active Room Treatment is ANC for your speakers
The massive convention halls of CES 2023 in Las Vegas are filled with blinding eye candy as far as you can see — everything from the latest TVs and computer monitors to smart projectors and more. But the Swedish digital audio processing masters at Dirac want you to know that the annual tech show is also loaded with things that sound amazing. To that end, Dirca today announced its Dirac Live Active Room Treatment, which it says works like active noise cancellation technology by using your home theater system’s own speakers to help clean up the sound in any room.
CNET
Best TVs of CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, officially begins today, but we've already seen plenty of televisions. From LG's model that is not only OLED but wireless as well, to some of the largest sets to grace the show stage, it's all here. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES -- so far. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we're finding those too.)
Apple Insider
Govee reveals AI-driven TV sync box for its smart lights
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new Govee AI Gaming Sync Box has industry-first 240Hz support in syncing your on-screen content to the company's growing lineup of smart lights. The box is based on the Govee-AI CogniGlow algorithm that...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
Digital Trends
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
