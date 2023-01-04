Read full article on original website
Related
How to Paint a Front Door Without Removing It Off Its Hinges
Have you ever wanted to paint a door, but couldn’t be bothered to take it off the hinges? Tiktok DIY expert @diywithemma can relate. In search of an easier way to refresh an entryway, she developed a simple hack that allows you to paint the door while it still stands upright. Check it out below.
Cync's newest lights let you make your neon dreams come true
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, Cync made a splash by expanding its smart home portfolio beyond only lights to include a camera, a thermostat, and a solar panel. Well, it's another year, we're talking CES 2023, and the Savant-owned GE Lighting brand is all about lights again — including a treat for those who've wanted a neon sign in their room — and simultaneous cheers and jeers for the Matter interconnectivity standard.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Man Shares How Your Closet Could Be Hiding Dead (But Useful) Space
This is an easy weekend project too.
This Is Why You Should Really Paint Your Bedroom Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent
A few years ago, I was helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity. My job was to paint everything — the walls, any built-in shelving, and the ceilings. I left every job splattered with paint (thank god for hats), but with a great sense of accomplishment. And that was the only time I ever painted ceilings.
KRQE News 13
Looking to redesign your living space? These bold paint shades may be just what you need
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone gets tired of how their home looks eventually. There are many ways to tackle the sense of ennui that comes from always being in the same place. You could go the easy route and simply rearrange your furniture, or perhaps buy new pieces. You could go the hard route, sell everything and move. Or you could go somewhere in the middle, and give your walls a fresh coat of paint. Even with an identical furniture setup, a different color can greatly shift the atmosphere and your mindset. Make sure you love and understand the color you choose before it’s too late.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
The Verge
You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam
More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
Space of the Week: A Couple’s Tiny Apartment Is Full of Impressive Storage Solutions
There’s even a “Murphy door” for guitars.
Google's Matter Early Access Program yields results with Govee's newest light strip
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google’s Matter Early Access Program.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings a silicone edge to its upgrades
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus is primarily known for its smartphones, but the company's audio products are pretty good as well. In 2021, the company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro, which surprised us with its clear and sharp audio quality, though the excess bass meant the earbuds were not for everyone. Two years later, the company has announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China, the successor to the Buds Pro and its new flagship earbuds.
tinyhousetalk.com
All-Electric eVista Tiny House with Upgrades For Sale
Do you love one-floor tiny house designs? Look no further than the all-electric eVista model from ESCAPE. This model is available now with a number of upgrades for a discounted price. The eVista has an electric cooktop, a built-in bedroom area with tons of upper storage, and a comfortable-sized bathroom....
ZDNet
Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. We're hours into CES week and I've already lost count of the number of TVs I've laid eyes on. Don't get me wrong, all those 8K, perfectly contrasted, punch-you-in-your-face colored demos are a pleasure to watch -- but they've also become repetitive and, dare I say, boring. Instead, the one TV that's actually raised my eyebrows this year -- and is deserving of the Las Vegas limelight -- is the wireless TV by startup Displace.
jguru.com
How to Choose the Right Wood Panels for Your Home
Wooden panels are a popular choice for interior design, especially in bedrooms. They are often used as headboards, bed frames, and wall decorations. Wooden panels can be made of different types of wood, such as oak and pine. They are also available in various shapes and sizes. You can choose from small or large panels, depending on your preference.
You have 3 months to replace your older Arlo cameras
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Arlo makes some of the best home security cameras out there and many of its recent products have proven to be way better than the competition in many key areas. However, it now looks like Arlo’s approach toward its legacy security cameras may not go down well with some longtime users. The company has intimated to its customers that two of its security cameras will hit the end of their service lives within a couple of months — and these cameras aren’t even that old.
Android Authority
Ring announces Car Cam to give your car more security
Ring's Car Cam is expected to launch in February. Ring’s latest product is a camera for your car called the Car Cam. Car Cam can provide real-time alerts to your phone when it detects an event. The device comes with a built-in microphone and speaker so you can speak...
balconygardenweb.com
41 Stunning Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas
Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas to inspire you to create a modern indoor decor by mixing foliage with architecture. There are many different ways to create a garden on a staircase wall, depending on the size of the wall and the plants you want to grow. Here are the best Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas to turn your staircase and landing area into a beautiful and fresh living masterpiece with a stunning display of amazing foliage.
This House Kit from Home Depot Makes a Cozy Backyard Getaway — And It’s Less Than $13k
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
smallbiztrends.com
Get a Propane Heater to Keep You Warm This Winter
If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0