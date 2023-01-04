ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Police

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

How to Paint a Front Door Without Removing It Off Its Hinges

Have you ever wanted to paint a door, but couldn’t be bothered to take it off the hinges? Tiktok DIY expert @diywithemma can relate. In search of an easier way to refresh an entryway, she developed a simple hack that allows you to paint the door while it still stands upright. Check it out below.
Android Police

Cync's newest lights let you make your neon dreams come true

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, Cync made a splash by expanding its smart home portfolio beyond only lights to include a camera, a thermostat, and a solar panel. Well, it's another year, we're talking CES 2023, and the Savant-owned GE Lighting brand is all about lights again — including a treat for those who've wanted a neon sign in their room — and simultaneous cheers and jeers for the Matter interconnectivity standard.
KRQE News 13

Looking to redesign your living space? These bold paint shades may be just what you need

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone gets tired of how their home looks eventually. There are many ways to tackle the sense of ennui that comes from always being in the same place. You could go the easy route and simply rearrange your furniture, or perhaps buy new pieces. You could go the hard route, sell everything and move. Or you could go somewhere in the middle, and give your walls a fresh coat of paint. Even with an identical furniture setup, a different color can greatly shift the atmosphere and your mindset. Make sure you love and understand the color you choose before it’s too late.
The Verge

You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam

More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
Android Police

Google's Matter Early Access Program yields results with Govee's newest light strip

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google’s Matter Early Access Program.
Android Police

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings a silicone edge to its upgrades

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus is primarily known for its smartphones, but the company's audio products are pretty good as well. In 2021, the company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro, which surprised us with its clear and sharp audio quality, though the excess bass meant the earbuds were not for everyone. Two years later, the company has announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China, the successor to the Buds Pro and its new flagship earbuds.
tinyhousetalk.com

All-Electric eVista Tiny House with Upgrades For Sale

Do you love one-floor tiny house designs? Look no further than the all-electric eVista model from ESCAPE. This model is available now with a number of upgrades for a discounted price. The eVista has an electric cooktop, a built-in bedroom area with tons of upper storage, and a comfortable-sized bathroom....
ZDNet

Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount

Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. We're hours into CES week and I've already lost count of the number of TVs I've laid eyes on. Don't get me wrong, all those 8K, perfectly contrasted, punch-you-in-your-face colored demos are a pleasure to watch -- but they've also become repetitive and, dare I say, boring. Instead, the one TV that's actually raised my eyebrows this year -- and is deserving of the Las Vegas limelight -- is the wireless TV by startup Displace.
jguru.com

How to Choose the Right Wood Panels for Your Home

Wooden panels are a popular choice for interior design, especially in bedrooms. They are often used as headboards, bed frames, and wall decorations. Wooden panels can be made of different types of wood, such as oak and pine. They are also available in various shapes and sizes. You can choose from small or large panels, depending on your preference.
Android Police

You have 3 months to replace your older Arlo cameras

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Arlo makes some of the best home security cameras out there and many of its recent products have proven to be way better than the competition in many key areas. However, it now looks like Arlo’s approach toward its legacy security cameras may not go down well with some longtime users. The company has intimated to its customers that two of its security cameras will hit the end of their service lives within a couple of months — and these cameras aren’t even that old.
Android Authority

Ring announces Car Cam to give your car more security

Ring's Car Cam is expected to launch in February. Ring’s latest product is a camera for your car called the Car Cam. Car Cam can provide real-time alerts to your phone when it detects an event. The device comes with a built-in microphone and speaker so you can speak...
balconygardenweb.com

41 Stunning Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas

Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas to inspire you to create a modern indoor decor by mixing foliage with architecture. There are many different ways to create a garden on a staircase wall, depending on the size of the wall and the plants you want to grow. Here are the best Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas to turn your staircase and landing area into a beautiful and fresh living masterpiece with a stunning display of amazing foliage.
smallbiztrends.com

Get a Propane Heater to Keep You Warm This Winter

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy