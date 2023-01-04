Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Los Angeles Lakers Lose 2 Stars To InjuriesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Samantha Zaidman walks in the 134th annual Rose Parade
Samantha Zaidman was a young girl in second grade watching the annual Rose Parade with her family on the TV. She watched as vivacious floats rolled down one by one on the parade path. Then she noticed something in front of the float: banners. Banners that were being held by Girl Scout troop members.
The Time Ranger | The Timeless Stupidity of Frat Boys
Being the sympathetic soul I am, I know some of you are still suffering from New Year’s Eve hangovers from a week ago. So. I’m going to be 21st-century sensitive and not even whisper my morning’s greeting for our first trek of 2023. I’m going to communicate it telepathically. And, well. Through reading and writing.
Limousine Catches Fire In Santa Clarita On Way To Lakers Game
A limousine caught fire near a 14 freeway on-ramp in Santa Clarita on its way to the Lakers game Friday night. At around 6 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a limosine on fire near the northbound 14 Freeway on-ramp off Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Pittman with the Los Angeles ...
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
GoFundMe started to open cat cafe in SCV
Javier Negrete said his life changed when he rescued his cat, Kermit, from the animal shelter in Mission Hills seven years ago. At the time, Negrete was going through therapy and had just begun to tell his family about abuse he had suffered as a child. While therapy offered him the confidence to open about his experience, once he gave Kermit his forever home, Negrete realized his furry friend offered him something impossible anywhere else.
First Santa Clarita Arrest Of The Year Made For DUI
The first Santa Clarita arrest of the year was for DUI after illegal fireworks sent deputies to the area where the driver was located. On Sunday, Jan. 1, less than an hour after the strike of midnight the first Santa Clarita arrest of the new year was made in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson ...
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79
Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
Family of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss holds private service
LOS ANGELES — The family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss held a private funeral ceremony on Wednesday, according to several media outlets. According to E! Online and People, Boss’ family held the ceremony in Los Angeles. “A larger celebration of life for the friends that Stephen considers...
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection
The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
Power Outage Effects Over 1,000 In Santa Clarita
A power outage has been reported on Thursday morning, affecting over 1,000 residents in Santa Clarita. At around 9:15 a.m. a power outage was reported off of Sierra Highway and Mad Road in Santa Clarita, according to SoCal Edison. As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday the power remains off and SoCal Edison is aware of the ...
Dodgers News: George Lopez Revealed as Host of Chris Taylor Charity Event
Comedian George Lopez and country music star Brett Young will be on hand at Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor's charity golf tournament next week.
Canyon Country Apartment Burglary Suspects On The Loose
Deputies are searching for two burglary suspects on the loose after they reportedly entered a Canyon Country apartment. At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a burglary call at a Canyon Country apartment, according to Deputy Robert Jensen with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies did respond to the 18000 block of Oakmont ...
Family of 4 still hospitalized after Pasadena father drove off cliff in NorCal
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of […]
