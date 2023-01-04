ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

Samantha Zaidman walks in the 134th annual Rose Parade

Samantha Zaidman was a young girl in second grade watching the annual Rose Parade with her family on the TV. She watched as vivacious floats rolled down one by one on the parade path. Then she noticed something in front of the float: banners. Banners that were being held by Girl Scout troop members.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

The Time Ranger | The Timeless Stupidity of Frat Boys

Being the sympathetic soul I am, I know some of you are still suffering from New Year’s Eve hangovers from a week ago. So. I’m going to be 21st-century sensitive and not even whisper my morning’s greeting for our first trek of 2023. I’m going to communicate it telepathically. And, well. Through reading and writing.
AGUA DULCE, CA
signalscv.com

GoFundMe started to open cat cafe in SCV

Javier Negrete said his life changed when he rescued his cat, Kermit, from the animal shelter in Mission Hills seven years ago. At the time, Negrete was going through therapy and had just begun to tell his family about abuse he had suffered as a child. While therapy offered him the confidence to open about his experience, once he gave Kermit his forever home, Negrete realized his furry friend offered him something impossible anywhere else.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’

The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.”   The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mxdwn.com

RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down

It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection

The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.  With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Country Apartment Burglary Suspects On The Loose

Deputies are searching for two burglary suspects on the loose after they reportedly entered a Canyon Country apartment. At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a burglary call at a Canyon Country apartment, according to Deputy Robert Jensen with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies did respond to the 18000 block of Oakmont ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

