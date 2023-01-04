ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

kelo.com

SDHP Trooper struck by vehicle while parked along Interstate 90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended by another vehicle on Interstate 90 Thursday morning while parked on the shoulder. The trooper was struck while he was helping another motorist. SDHP says weather conditions were the cause of the crash. There were no serious...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Murder suspect wanted by Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says that 24-year-old Jaron Wilson has an active warrant for his arrest for 2nd Degree Murder. Wilson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you see him or knows of his whereabouts, avoid all...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Storm cleanup continues in Sioux Falls as crews work to clear streets across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the multi-day winter storm finally in the rearview mirror, a long road lies ahead for crews working to clean up Sioux Falls’ streets. City officials held a briefing Wednesday to highlight the efforts put forth by not only city workers, but emergency responders, and even tow truck drivers, in the wake of the storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police investigate burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating reports of a central Sioux Falls business burglary. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the burglary took place around 12:30 a.m. An unknown object was used to break through the glass door of the business and gain entry. An estimated $200- $300 worth of liquor was taken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest

SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
kelo.com

Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Digging out; death investigation; garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County

FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

