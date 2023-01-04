ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Jared Kushner Reportedly Retaliated Against the Biden Administration By Refusing to Share Crucial COVID-19 Updates

Jared Kushner has a lot of explaining to do to the American public after the House select committee released a transcript with allegations from former White House Director of Strategic Communications, and current co-host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who doesn’t have the nicest things to say about Donald Trump’s son-in-law. She claimed that the senior adviser purposely excluded Joe Biden and his transition team from important COVID-19 details after the 2020 election.
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Washington Examiner

The World Health Organization thinks China might not be telling the truth after all

You would be hard-pressed to find an organization more useless than the United Nations, and there may be no U.N. institution that is more embarrassing than the World Health Organization. The WHO has recently accused China of “under-representing” its COVID deaths. “We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular,...
The El Paso Times

US struggles with historic mass migration

El Paso leaders describe their border community as the "epicenter" of a humanitarian crisis stemming from a decade-long failure to address historic mass migration. "We are feeling the effects of decades of failed and outdated immigration policy," U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, said. Thousands of migrants have surrendered to U.S. border officials in...
