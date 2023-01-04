Jared Kushner has a lot of explaining to do to the American public after the House select committee released a transcript with allegations from former White House Director of Strategic Communications, and current co-host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who doesn’t have the nicest things to say about Donald Trump’s son-in-law. She claimed that the senior adviser purposely excluded Joe Biden and his transition team from important COVID-19 details after the 2020 election.

2 DAYS AGO