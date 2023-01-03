ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WATCH: Texas signee Derek Williams picks off Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAmro_0k2WDHca00

Derek Williams is making his mark on the Under Armor All-America Bowl in Orlando. The five-star safety picked off Elite 11 winner and five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Texas fans hope the interception is the first of many for Williams, and hopefully not his last against Arnold. The opposing quarterback signed his letter of intent to play for The University of Oklahoma.

Texas was a big winner in signing Williams, who hails from Louisiana. He joins the No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning as players crossing the Louisiana border to play football in Texas from the 2023 class.

Poaching two five-star players from the Pelican State was no small feat for Steve Sarkisian and company. They figure to make a huge contribution, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Williams is the No. 3 safety and No. 40 overall player in the On3 consensus. With a void at safety, look for the Louisiana native to compete for a starting role next year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Says Chris Beard ‘Did Not Understand Significance of Behavior’

The termination letter for Texas basketball coach Chris Beard noted that Beard “did not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”. Media in the Austin area secured a copy of a letter that accompanied the termination notice that Texas’ VP for legal affairs sent to Beard and his personal attorney on Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job

Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Austin

UT fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is "unfit" for the position. Beard had five years left on...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

NCAA Coach Of The Year Chris Beard Fired!

It wasn't that long ago basketball coach Chris Beard was the hottest commodity on the market. In 2019 he was named NCAA Coach of the Year after leading the Texas Tech men's basketball team to the Final Four, finishing in second place. Beard left Texas Tech to be the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Texas. Coach Beard was currently in his second season of a 7-year contract that was paying him $5 million a year, with incentives the contract totaled $35 million.
AUSTIN, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Ranked No. 4 in ITA Preseason Poll

NORMAN - The Oklahoma women's tennis enters the 2023 season at No. 4 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, the association announced Wednesday. After coming off the program's most historic season in 2022, the Sooners will hit the court with their highest ITA preseason ranking. The 2023 team features six returners...
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

New plans for OU dorms revealed

OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KBTX.com

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy