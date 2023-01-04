Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. Discovery says it's done with all that widespread canceling in 2023
The Warner Bros. Discovery merger became one of the top entertainment stories of 2022 as news of layoffs and beloved shows and films getting axed for tax write-offs constantly rolled in for months. However, according to a report from Variety, that’s all being left in the last year as the company begins to find its way forward.
A.V. Club
On My Block spin-off trailer welcomes fans back to Freeridge
Rejoice, On My Block fans: Netflix is returning to a familiar setting in the trailer for the new spin-off series Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. This time around, the series will expand the mythology of the Los Angeles neighborhood–a mythology that taps into the supernatural. Or as the streamer succinctly puts it: “Same block. New curse. Old money.”
A.V. Club
The 23 most anticipated TV shows of 2023
If your New Year’s resolution was to watch TV, 2023 is here to help. It’s already off to a promising start with the anticipated The Last Of Us adaptation arriving on HBO. But that’s just one of several exciting TV shows scheduled to arrive this year. The cable channel itself has lined up quite the queue, from Succession and Perry Mason’s return to a limited series led by Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson. 2023 also serves up more exciting projects from Apple TV+, including a star-studded anthology about climate change. Not to be left behind, despite what audiences say, Netflix is set to drop an A24 comedy with Steven Yeun, and Peacock delivers a Rian Johnson whodunit.
murphysmultiverse.com
One Cancelation After Another: Netflix May Be Pushing Subscribers Away
There’s something bizarre about the streaming age. We’ve hit a point where some aspects are being dialed back to make it more financially safe. Up until now, Netflix had free reign over the industry and could invest wherever they see fit. We commonly could always expect a second season for any project no matter how good or bad it was. They also became the home for many series that ended up getting canceled; some even hoped that their favorite show could get picked up to this day as Lucifer did some time ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Never Forgot the Kindness of ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser
Before he was a big movie star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had the guidance of another actor while he was getting started.
Actress Jackée Harry admits mistreating PA who became a big producer (video)
Actress Jackée Harry had to learn the hard way about the age-old axiom that warns you to be careful of how you treat people while you’re on your way up the metaphorical ladder. That’s because you may see those same people on your way down the totem pole of success.
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion
After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
‘Cheers’: Ted Danson Reveals Cast’s Outrageous Reaction When Jokes Bombed
'Cheers' star Ted Danson reflects on the legendary comedy, but the audience never got to see the funniest moments when the cast lost it.
A.V. Club
Super-composer Michael Giacchino getting antsy to direct a remake of Them!
Well-known (bordering on outright inescapable) movie composer Michael Giacchino—who recently got into directing with his well-received Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf By Night—has just lined up his first directorial feature, Deadline reports. Giacchino is apparently gearing up to remake 1954's Them!, a.k.a., the movie where giant irradiated ants roam all over New Mexico, killing people, and just generally doing “giant irradiated ant” stuff. You might remember the movie: It’s the one with the big irradiated ants.
A.V. Club
The 15 most memorable lightsaber battles from the Star Wars franchise, ranked
The only thing Star Wars fans seem to love more than Star Wars itself are the franchise’s lightsaber battles. A staple since 1977’s A New Hope, the Sith and the Jedi have used lightsabers to air their grievances and settle their issues—“daddy” or otherwise. The iconic weapon (and its combat usage) has become a cornerstone of the series, especially in the movies, where each film tries to one-up what’s come before.
A.V. Club
Nicole Kidman will step in front of the camera for Lioness, too
Move over, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman has a new A-list showrunner buddy. Yes, Kidman is the latest star to join Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ empire. She was actually already on board his upcoming series Lioness as an executive producer under her Blossom Films banner. Now, a new Variety report confirms she’ll join Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in front of the cameras as well.
A.V. Club
Natasha Lyonne goes on a murder-filled road trip in the Poker Face trailer
Hot on the heels of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arriving on Netflix, another hilarious Rian Johnson whodunnit is on its way—this time, as a series on Peacock. Following a first look at Poker Face last fall, the streamer has shared a full trailer for the Natasha Lyonne vehicle. (She is buddies with Benoit Blanc, after all.)
Harry and Meghan have more Netflix content on the way
While the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series may be over, it was just the start of the multimillion, multiyear deal they made with the streaming giant.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor
2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.
A.V. Club
Mythic Quest comes full circle with an energizing season 3 finale
Mythic Quest is not a show afraid to make a point. Though it paints with a broad brush, this workplace comedy about video games pushes against its form at every turn, creating a show far more nuanced and ambitious than its premise belies. Its sitcom characters might not change, but the viewer’s understanding of them does. With season three, Mythic Quest tested what it means for the characters to stay together and why, after seasons of torment, they still do.
A.V. Club
Alice In Borderland is a fun, bloody reminder that there's no "keeping politics out of games"
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Over the holiday...
A.V. Club
CBS lights up a second season of Fire Country
Presumably banking on the fact that the wildfires that threaten to burn most of California to a crisp every single year probably aren’t going anywhere any time soon—so why should their TV show about fighting them—executives at CBS announced tonight that they’re ordering a second season of Jerry Bruckheimer’s freshman drama Fire Country.
A.V. Club
5 classic Kevin Costner movies you should see while waiting for more Yellowstone (and 5 hidden gems you may have missed)
Before Yellowstone and the role of John Dutton made him one of the highest-paid actors on TV, Kevin Costner was one of Hollywood’s most successful movie stars. A string of hits in the late 1980s to early 1990s put Costner on the map, and his Best Picture and Best Director Oscar wins for 1990’s Dances With Wolves solidified his place on Hollywood’s rarified A-List. While some of his movies were instant classics (think The Untouchables), others fell somewhere between monster hits (Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves) and blockbuster guilty pleasures (The Bodyguard). As Yellowstone fans wait for season five to resume this summer, here are five classic Costner movies, followed by five underrated Costner gems, that you should watch before the Duttons return.
Comments / 0