Michigan State

A.V. Club

Warner Bros. Discovery says it's done with all that widespread canceling in 2023

The Warner Bros. Discovery merger became one of the top entertainment stories of 2022 as news of layoffs and beloved shows and films getting axed for tax write-offs constantly rolled in for months. However, according to a report from Variety, that’s all being left in the last year as the company begins to find its way forward.
A.V. Club

On My Block spin-off trailer welcomes fans back to Freeridge

Rejoice, On My Block fans: Netflix is returning to a familiar setting in the trailer for the new spin-off series Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. This time around, the series will expand the mythology of the Los Angeles neighborhood–a mythology that taps into the supernatural. Or as the streamer succinctly puts it: “Same block. New curse. Old money.”
A.V. Club

The 23 most anticipated TV shows of 2023

If your New Year’s resolution was to watch TV, 2023 is here to help. It’s already off to a promising start with the anticipated The Last Of Us adaptation arriving on HBO. But that’s just one of several exciting TV shows scheduled to arrive this year. The cable channel itself has lined up quite the queue, from Succession and Perry Mason’s return to a limited series led by Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson. 2023 also serves up more exciting projects from Apple TV+, including a star-studded anthology about climate change. Not to be left behind, despite what audiences say, Netflix is set to drop an A24 comedy with Steven Yeun, and Peacock delivers a Rian Johnson whodunit.
murphysmultiverse.com

One Cancelation After Another: Netflix May Be Pushing Subscribers Away

There’s something bizarre about the streaming age. We’ve hit a point where some aspects are being dialed back to make it more financially safe. Up until now, Netflix had free reign over the industry and could invest wherever they see fit. We commonly could always expect a second season for any project no matter how good or bad it was. They also became the home for many series that ended up getting canceled; some even hoped that their favorite show could get picked up to this day as Lucifer did some time ago.
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion

After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
A.V. Club

Super-composer Michael Giacchino getting antsy to direct a remake of Them!

Well-known (bordering on outright inescapable) movie composer Michael Giacchino—who recently got into directing with his well-received Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf By Night—has just lined up his first directorial feature, Deadline reports. Giacchino is apparently gearing up to remake 1954's Them!, a.k.a., the movie where giant irradiated ants roam all over New Mexico, killing people, and just generally doing “giant irradiated ant” stuff. You might remember the movie: It’s the one with the big irradiated ants.
A.V. Club

The 15 most memorable lightsaber battles from the Star Wars franchise, ranked

The only thing Star Wars fans seem to love more than Star Wars itself are the franchise’s lightsaber battles. A staple since 1977’s A New Hope, the Sith and the Jedi have used lightsabers to air their grievances and settle their issues—“daddy” or otherwise. The iconic weapon (and its combat usage) has become a cornerstone of the series, especially in the movies, where each film tries to one-up what’s come before.
A.V. Club

Nicole Kidman will step in front of the camera for Lioness, too

Move over, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman has a new A-list showrunner buddy. Yes, Kidman is the latest star to join Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ empire. She was actually already on board his upcoming series Lioness as an executive producer under her Blossom Films banner. Now, a new Variety report confirms she’ll join Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in front of the cameras as well.
A.V. Club

Natasha Lyonne goes on a murder-filled road trip in the Poker Face trailer

Hot on the heels of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arriving on Netflix, another hilarious Rian Johnson whodunnit is on its way—this time, as a series on Peacock. Following a first look at Poker Face last fall, the streamer has shared a full trailer for the Natasha Lyonne vehicle. (She is buddies with Benoit Blanc, after all.)
A.V. Club

Mythic Quest comes full circle with an energizing season 3 finale

Mythic Quest is not a show afraid to make a point. Though it paints with a broad brush, this workplace comedy about video games pushes against its form at every turn, creating a show far more nuanced and ambitious than its premise belies. Its sitcom characters might not change, but the viewer’s understanding of them does. With season three, Mythic Quest tested what it means for the characters to stay together and why, after seasons of torment, they still do.
A.V. Club

CBS lights up a second season of Fire Country

Presumably banking on the fact that the wildfires that threaten to burn most of California to a crisp every single year probably aren’t going anywhere any time soon—so why should their TV show about fighting them—executives at CBS announced tonight that they’re ordering a second season of Jerry Bruckheimer’s freshman drama Fire Country.
A.V. Club

5 classic Kevin Costner movies you should see while waiting for more Yellowstone (and 5 hidden gems you may have missed)

Before Yellowstone and the role of John Dutton made him one of the highest-paid actors on TV, Kevin Costner was one of Hollywood’s most successful movie stars. A string of hits in the late 1980s to early 1990s put Costner on the map, and his Best Picture and Best Director Oscar wins for 1990’s Dances With Wolves solidified his place on Hollywood’s rarified A-List. While some of his movies were instant classics (think The Untouchables), others fell somewhere between monster hits (Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves) and blockbuster guilty pleasures (The Bodyguard). As Yellowstone fans wait for season five to resume this summer, here are five classic Costner movies, followed by five underrated Costner gems, that you should watch before the Duttons return.

