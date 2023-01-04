Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Zone A of the Langlade County Snowmobile Trails opening Sat. morning
LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Langlade Co. will open Saturday at 6 a.m. Zone A of the county snowmobile trails system including state-funded trails is scheduled to open. Trails between intersections 49 & 58 and intersections 21B and 22B will remain closed until further notice.
WJFW-TV
Municipal Snow Removal
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Shoveling snow is one task that can’t be avoided in the Northwoods.…
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Multi-county property fraud alert system
Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud.Photo byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.
thecitypages.com
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WJFW-TV
Area animal shelters experiencing steady intake rates
When Amanda Haydon took over as director of the Oneida County Humane Society in 2021, she had a pretty good idea of what she was in for. Prior to being director, she was the assistant director. She also has a handful of pets that came right from the shelter. But...
WJFW-TV
Snowmy's New Hat
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJFW) - Since 2010, Snowmy Kromer has had the same signature red hat. With Stormy Kromer’s lifetime warranty, Snowmy can retire his old hat for a new one after this winter. Bob Jacquart, Chairman of Stormy Kromer, is excited for the challenge. Bob made Snowmy’s current size...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
WJFW-TV
Y-Watch 1-5-23
Michael was born in Tomahawk and attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. During the winter months he can be found on the ski slopes. An avid coffee drinker he can be seen frequenting Northwoods cafes.
95.5 FM WIFC
Four Charged With Holding a Woman Captive
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) — Four people are accused of holding a woman captive at a home in Pine Lake. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says they began their investigation on December 22nd after the woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander. The woman...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
95.5 FM WIFC
Crimestoppers: Two men shoplift $7,000 from Ulta Beauty
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store. It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19. Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects. This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad...
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
WJFW-TV
Deceased individual identified following Tuesday's armed robbery attempt in Marathon Co.
UPDATE 01/04/2023 4:10 p.m. - The name of the suspect that was shot and killed by a homeowner during an armed robbery home invasion on Tuesday in the Town of Elderon was identified as Alexander T. Watters, 22, of Wittenberg. Watters died in the altercation with the 79-year-old man following...
UPDATE: Elderly man injured, suspect dead in overnight stabbing in Marathon County
UPDATED: Police now say an altercation that left a 79-year/-old man injured and his alleged 22-year-old attacker dead was a home invasion. Early Tuesday afternoon the marathon County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:. “TMarathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery home invasion that occurred early this...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys hockey uses strong 1st and 3rd periods to get past Medford
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team has been on a roll this season. They ended 2022 with a 4-1 win over Marshfield to give them some much needed momentum heading in to 2023, with postseason quickly approaching. Their first game of 2023 was a Great Northern Conference...
