Cramer's Lighting Round: Stay Away From Blackline
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Blackstone Inc: "I say, pull the trigger." Blackline Inc: "It's enterprise software that's losing money. Those are the ones I'm trying to get...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Concerned About Veru
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Corning Inc: "It's fine. ... Let it come in." Veru Inc: "I'm very concerned about it." HealthEquity Inc: "Expensive stock, another one of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
Constellation Brands' Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Beer Supply Chain
Constellation Brands stock is trading lower after the company reported inflationary struggles in its beer supply chain, despite strong performance of its core beer portfolio. The company said it plans to continue price increases on its beer products to match higher operating costs plaguing its supply chain. Constellation makes the...
Samsung Expected to Post Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years Due to Memory Chip ‘Market Carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
Amazon Still ‘Fully Committed' to Alexa Despite Job Cuts, Hardware Chief Says
Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, said the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects. Alexa and other parts of Amazon's devices and services organization were a major target of the company's recent layoffs. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this week the company aims to let go...
What the Job Market Could Look Like in 2023, Based on a Surprisingly Strong End to 2022
2022 may have ended in a sea of overwhelmingly negative layoff news, but new data shows promise that the damage was minimal. It could be a sign the 2023 job market will launch on strong footing, economists say, even with fresh staffing cuts announced this week. In November, the same...
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
A 'returns tsunami' is about to deal a crippling blow to retailers
It's the "calm before the storm" as consumers start to ship back unwanted gifts, but it comes as retailers are still dealing with a pile of inventory.
Americans got smaller raises in December — and it could be exactly what we need to avoid a 2023 recession
With the December data on employment, you get the best of both worlds: a good labor market and a reduced chance of a recession.
Weekly Round Up - Jan. 1 - 7
Creating a will is the easiest way to divide your assets when you die, but what happens when you don't?. Are Your Family Legacy Assets Suitable for Your Retirement Plan?. Everyone addresses the importance of passing down beliefs and values. What about assets?. Rigorous risk and tax management can be...
