ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lighting Round: Stay Away From Blackline

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Blackstone Inc: "I say, pull the trigger." Blackline Inc: "It's enterprise software that's losing money. Those are the ones I'm trying to get...
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Concerned About Veru

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Corning Inc: "It's fine. ... Let it come in." Veru Inc: "I'm very concerned about it." HealthEquity Inc: "Expensive stock, another one of...
NBC Connecticut

Constellation Brands' Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Beer Supply Chain

Constellation Brands stock is trading lower after the company reported inflationary struggles in its beer supply chain, despite strong performance of its core beer portfolio. The company said it plans to continue price increases on its beer products to match higher operating costs plaguing its supply chain. Constellation makes the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
NBC Connecticut

Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Still ‘Fully Committed' to Alexa Despite Job Cuts, Hardware Chief Says

Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, said the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects. Alexa and other parts of Amazon's devices and services organization were a major target of the company's recent layoffs. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this week the company aims to let go...
NBC Connecticut

December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing

December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
NBC Connecticut

Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
NBC Connecticut

Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade

DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
Retirement Daily

Weekly Round Up - Jan. 1 - 7

Creating a will is the easiest way to divide your assets when you die, but what happens when you don't?. Are Your Family Legacy Assets Suitable for Your Retirement Plan?. Everyone addresses the importance of passing down beliefs and values. What about assets?. Rigorous risk and tax management can be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy