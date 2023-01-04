ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida national park being overtaken by multiple migrant vessels washing ashore

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A popular Florida national park is shut down after Cuban and Haitian migrants float ashore in dozens of small boats fleeing their home countries.

The situation is so serious it has overwhelmed U.S. Immigration officials near the Florida Keys.

Over the weekend and Monday, more than 300 Cuban immigrants arrived crowded into small boats.

Video taken by Enid Magari showed Cuban migrants shouting for joy after washing ashore at Dry Tortugas National Park 70 miles west of Key West.

The migrants were trying to escape their communist country. Alondra Perez of Fort Myers, who has family still in Cuba said what is happening in the country is inhumane.

“There are hour-long lines of four-plus hours to get food,” Perez said.

The situation is forcing many migrants to crowd into boats in hopes of reaching the U.S.

“People are not just taking their children, getting on a boat that can hardly hold them and put their life at risk just because they want to. They’re not given any choices,” pointed out Beatrice Jacquet-Castor.

Haitians are also among those willing to take small boats to the U.S.

Jacquet-Castor is President of the Haitian American Community Coalition of SWFL, and she pointed out many Haitians are making the trip because they witnessed their family members being killed by gang members in Haiti.

Enid Magari was vacationing in Tortugas National Park over the New Year Holiday when migrants started showing up in boats. He shot a video and posted it to Twitter to show how serious the situation had become.

Immigration Attorney Indera DeMine runs the DeMine Immigration Law Firm and said Florida is a popular destination for immigrants and she pointed out Florida has seen an influx of migrants many times over the years.

She said many will seek asylum, and some eventually end up in SWFL.

“If they do not have a viable asylum claim they should be returned to their home country,” DeMine stated.

Fort Myers resident Maria Peterno was on a Carnival cruise when a group of Cuban migrants was rescued at sea after packing into a small boat.

“They’re fighting for their life. They’re running to be able to stay alive,” Jacquet-Castor concluded.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has come into contact with 4,000 Cuban migrants in just the last three months of 2022 alone.

ABC7 Fort Myers

