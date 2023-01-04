Taking your blood pressure reading in the middle of a crowded show floor in Las Vegas is never a great idea, especially when dehydrated and wearing a mask. But I had to try out Valencell's clip-on finger-based blood pressure measurement device, announced at CES 2023, for myself because I really, really want it to work for my own life. (For more on how the device works, read the story link above.)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO