Las Vegas, NV

CNET

My Next Blood Pressure Monitor Might Be on My Finger

Taking your blood pressure reading in the middle of a crowded show floor in Las Vegas is never a great idea, especially when dehydrated and wearing a mask. But I had to try out Valencell's clip-on finger-based blood pressure measurement device, announced at CES 2023, for myself because I really, really want it to work for my own life. (For more on how the device works, read the story link above.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

Displace TV Goes Where No TV Has Gone Before, With Suction Cups

There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas, but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window with big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.
CNET

Meet Dog-E: Your Kid's New Robot Best Friend

Pet lovers see their dogs as special, one in a million creatures. Soon you'll be able to get a robot that's one in a million, too. Dog-E from tech toymaker WowWee ($80), launched Wednesday at CES, is an app-connected robot dog that's unique to each of its owners thanks to its over one million possible combinations of lights, sounds and personality traits.
CNET

Revive Your Skin Care Routine With Up to 50% Off Beauty Products at Sephora

There are plenty of deals out there for incredible skin care at low prices. Right now, Sephora is running a brand-new sale where you can get up to 50% off top skin care every single day through Jan. 17. Today's deal is for Coola and Josie Maran. Specifically, you can...
CNET

We Found an SSD With a Teeny Tiny Fan to Keep It From Getting Super Hot

There have been plenty of iterative upgrades at CES 2023, from superslim laptops to big, bright-screen TVs and other whizbang products, but for me, this ridiculous SSD makes the show worth attending. Adata, a Taiwanese maker of computer accessories, hardware and memory, showed off a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with...

