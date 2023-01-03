ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Belusko to lead Wilkes-Barre City Council

By Jerry Lynott
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044n7a_0k2WCfMR00
Newly named Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairman Mike Belusko hugged his grandson Conor Richardson Tuesday night after his brothers, Brody, middle, and Logan, left, joined him for the swearing in of their grandfather. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Just as he did in 2019 when City Council named him chairman, Mike Belusko called upon his triplet grandsons to stand with him as he took the oath of office.

But Tuesday night Belusko noted the difference when Conor, Brody and Logan Richardson, all 12, stood next to him.

“I’d first like to thank my grandsons for coming again to swear me in. The last time you swore me in — the first time I should say — they were only about this tall. But thanks boys for coming,” Belusko said.

Council also unanimously supported Bill Barrett for the vice-chairman post. Barrett and Belusko abstained from voting for themselves and reprised their leadership roles from four years ago. The chairman post pays $14,699 annually. The other council members are paid $13,199 a year. Council members are eligible for city provided health insurance and pensions.

Belusko, a Democrat who’s finishing his second, four-year term previously served as vice chairman and replaced outgoing Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride of District C.

“She did a heck of a job in 2022, I thank her for that. I thank council as a whole for their vote of confidence in me for the lead in 2023,” Belusko said.

Barrett, a Democrat and former city police chief serving his fifth term, was joined by his wife Betty Jane for his swearing in by City Clerk Cathy Payne.

“I’d just like to thank everyone for the vote of confidence that I received today,” Barrett said. Not wanting to leave out anyone out, Barrett extended his thanks to all city employees. “Because without them we wouldn’t function,” he said.

The seats held by Belusko, Barrett, McBride, councilmen Tony Brooks of District B and John Marconi of District E are up for reelection this year.

Council conducted the additional agenda business of approving its meeting dates and the holiday schedule for this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Majority of 16K canceled Pa. mail-in ballots from Dems

HARRISBURG — New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed

WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Democrat voted Pa. speaker, foiling GOP hopes

HARRISBURG — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Keystone Mission’s Transformation Center received grant

WILKES-BARRE — Keystone Mission Wednesday announced it received a $10,000 grant from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation for its men’s Transformation Center on Parkview Circle. The funding will support the operations of the center that aims to address homelessness in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The center operates...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
Times Leader

‘I hope he rots’

WILKES-BARRE — Convicted double murderer Jayshawn Johnson maintained his innocence as he was led out of the Luzerne County Courthouse Wednesday to begin serving two consecutive terms of life in prison. A jury convicted Johnson, 23, following a trial in November in the fatal shootings of Maurice Chapman, 31,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

‘On Patrol: Live’ to feature WBPD this weekend

WILKES-BARRE — City police will be on the streets and On Patrol this weekend. TV documentary series “On Patrol: Live” will feature Wilkes-Barre police starting this Friday. The program airs on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to midnight on REELZ, an independent television network. “The Wilkes-Barre...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Garrity congratulates Congress on passage of ABLE Age Adjustment Act

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and disability advocates across Pennsylvania this week hailed Congress’s passage of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, which will expand ABLE program eligibility to include an estimated 6 million more Americans, including one million veterans, by raising the age limit for onset of a disability from 26 to 46 starting in 2025.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Accused murderer Kohberger leaves NEPA for Idaho

WILKES-BARRE — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students, was returned to Idaho Wednesday morning. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border — told a judge on Tuesday that he wouldn’t fight extradition to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Times Leader

Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
Times Leader

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive...
MOSCOW, ID
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy