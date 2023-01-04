Read full article on original website
Irene Brown
3d ago
Pulled the checkpoints and security personnel from the Northern border to address the chaos in the south. Didn’t work and now the Cartels are using the northern border for human, drug trafficking.
Brenda207
3d ago
Stronger northern border! Let’s shut down the Southern Border!!! There lies the biggest problem in the US today!
RecognizeTruth
2d ago
Shut the southern border first. King, almost destroyed Maine as governor, now doing the same to the entire nation.
WLNS
Republicans at odds over border security, adding to deadlock in vote for Speaker
South Texas congressman calls McCarthy a 'cadaver' who can't win. McAllen, Texas (Border Report) — Republicans failed six times to get behind a single leader for Speaker of the House, and one issue dogging the GOP is deciding who will best protect the Southwest border. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy,...
Sen. Tom Cotton says Biden's border trip is 'meaningless' 15 months after criticizing the president for being 'too busy' to travel there
Biden on Thursday unveiled measures to expand pathways to migration alongside additional consequences for illegal migration.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
The legislation would avert a shutdown and fund the government through most of 2023. It easily passed the House and is now awaiting Biden's signature.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Kevin McCarthy elected speaker of the House, ending days of Republican chaos and division in Washington
McCarthy was finally able to broker a deal with his conservative holdouts after days of failed votes. But the victory celebrations may be short-lived.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads
New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021. Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years. This is a catastrophe,...
GOP Rep. Fallon set to file Mayorkas impeachment articles once new Congress sworn in
Republicans have attacked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the border, including an incident in which border agents were accused of whipping migrants.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrats supporting a moderate Republican as speaker would be 'mature,' 'patriotic': WaPo columnist
On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. called on House Democrats to support a “moderate” conservative like Fred Upton as Speaker of the House.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?
The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
