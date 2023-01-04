ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Irene Brown
3d ago

Pulled the checkpoints and security personnel from the Northern border to address the chaos in the south. Didn’t work and now the Cartels are using the northern border for human, drug trafficking.

Brenda207
3d ago

Stronger northern border! Let’s shut down the Southern Border!!! There lies the biggest problem in the US today!

RecognizeTruth
2d ago

Shut the southern border first. King, almost destroyed Maine as governor, now doing the same to the entire nation.

