An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
"I was very early to the 'skoolie' trend eight years ago," Airbnb host Will Sutherland says. "Mine has a queen-sized bed, mini fridge, and a porch."
The US bank said it found the allegations about the employee's conduct on an Air India flight in November "deeply disturbing."
"If you don't have a valid ticket and you're on the secured side and refuse to leave you're going to be arrested," the officer says in a viral video.
Police in Mountain View, California have arrested a Silicon Valley tech CEO for allegedly peeping in a woman’s stall at an area Panera Bread. The arrest happened on January 2. According to a report from Mountain View Police, the incident took place before noon at a Panera Bread on El Monte Avenue. A woman was in the bathroom when she heard a commotion in the stall next to her. Then a man’s head popped under the divider and looked up at her. This man was allegedly Eduardo Moreno, the CEO of SeaDrone, a tech company that builds drones for ship inspection.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
A New Year's Day police check on a stolen car report ended when the car plunged over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey, authorities said in a Facebook post.
Gizmodo
The global auto-making company Stellantis is breaking into the aviation industry after striking a deal with Archer Aviation, Inc. to build an electric flying taxi. Stellantis is the maker Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and other well-known car brands, but will now provide Archer with up to $150 million in equity capital in 2023 and 2024, and has said it will work as the exclusive contract manufacturer for the company.
Complex
An attempt at making off with an allegedly stolen car ended quickly when the driver went over an embankment, authorities say. The incident occurred in the North Caldwell area of New Jersey, per regional outlet News12, and began with local police responding to a report of stolen vehicle on Jan. 1. In a statement shared to Facebook, the Borough of North Caldwell Police Department said the initial report was for a “stationary stolen vehicle.”
Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February. The airline said Thursday that by the end of the year it will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile and plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.Many airlines are upgrading Internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service...
Gizmodo
How often have you checked the status of a shipment through a carrier’s website only to find its expected ETA and current location wildly inaccurate? With these smart shipping labels that can be stuck to boxes and even letter mail, the precise location of a package is always known thanks to an always-on 5G connection that broadcasts its whereabouts.
Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.
Gizmodo
Roku has announced it’s launching a TV brand. Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 different sizes later this spring. The launch includes a new wireless soundbar and an OLED reference design for Roku’s manufacturing partners. The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs...
Top Speed
For some time now, there have been repeated rumors about a new entry-level model from electric car pioneer Tesla. But after more time had to be allotted for the development of the eagerly awaited Cybertruck, delays in the development of the announced Tesla robotaxis, and Elon Musk's now completed Twitter takeover, the compact, lower-price Tesla took a back seat. Now, however, s Tesla stock analytic firm is reporting the electric automaker is still working intensively on a compact Model 2 and could unveil it as early as 2024.
Gizmodo
As happy as we are for robovacs to add floor mopping to their cleaning skillsets, we also know that a soggy mop head parked in a charging dock for hours on end is a recipe for bacteria, mold, and odors. To ensure the new Roborock S8 Pro Ultra isn’t just spreading dirty water across your floors, its charging dock not only cleans its mop head but dries it too.
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following due to minor copy edits in the second and third paragraphs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005014/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
