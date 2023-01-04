ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation

The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County EMT staff returns to pre-pandemic levels

Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 8 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone. Updated: 8...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

21 best restaurants in Sevierville TN [2023]

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. On the map, the West Prong of the Little River divides Sevierville from Pigeon Forge. It’s...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone. Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in

Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

TN Man arrested for impersonating police officer

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. New Adrian Burnett Elementary School. After nearly 2 years of construction, school staff and local officials cut the ribbon on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Handful' of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville rap concert

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have now been submitted after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville rap concert early Monday morning. Handful’ of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What will the growth look like on Parkside Drive?

There are several spots in Knoxville, Knox County that are magnets for traffic and many, who live near these areas or drive through them, are often puzzled when more businesses and more homes are approved to be built in already congested places.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy