Transfer, PA

Farm and Dairy

Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends

Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Cortland Fire Department gets brand new fire truck

The Cortland Fire Department has a brand new fire truck to help serve the community. Firefighters held a 'push-in ceremony' Friday night for the new engine. The 'push-in' is a tradition where a fire department pushes new equipment back into the garage, an ode to the horse-drawn fire trucks in the 1800s where after a call, firefighters would have to manually push the truck back into the garage.
CORTLAND, OH
explore venango

Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project

PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Charlie's Specialties cookie plant closing in Hermitage

Pennsylvania-based baking company, Byrnes & Kiefer have announced that a cookie plant in Hermitage will soon be closing. Charlie's Specialties will be closing its plant in Hermitage, as well as another plant in Callery, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania. According to a statement from Byrnes & Kiefer, the company will...
HERMITAGE, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/3/23

Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but that she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home. If that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

OCCHA celebrates Three Kings Day

The holidays aren't over just yet. January 6th is a day when those of Hispanic heritage celebrate Three Kings Day. While it's celebrated in the culture, there's also a local celebration right here in the Mahoning Valley. It was a night full of celebration at OCCHA social hall in Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County

Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers

The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

