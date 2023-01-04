Read full article on original website
Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends
Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Mathews student honored for award-winning buck harvest
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office honored a Mathews 7th grader for his trophy buck last season.
Construction underway for new animal shelter in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County animal shelter is expanding to a brand new, much larger facility. Jason Cooke, who's been running the Healthy Hearts and Paws Projects from his own home, says this is a project that's about a year in coming. The seven acre site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
Bystander calls rescue team to rescue two dogs from island in Lake Newport
Boardman Fire crews along with the Mahoning County Dog Warden were on scene after officials say a bystander called a team of Animal Charity agents and deputy dog wardens to rescue two dogs from an island in Lake Newport. According to Boardman Fire Chief, Mark Pitzer, two dogs were trapped...
Cortland Fire Department gets brand new fire truck
The Cortland Fire Department has a brand new fire truck to help serve the community. Firefighters held a 'push-in ceremony' Friday night for the new engine. The 'push-in' is a tradition where a fire department pushes new equipment back into the garage, an ode to the horse-drawn fire trucks in the 1800s where after a call, firefighters would have to manually push the truck back into the garage.
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
Charlie's Specialties cookie plant closing in Hermitage
Pennsylvania-based baking company, Byrnes & Kiefer have announced that a cookie plant in Hermitage will soon be closing. Charlie's Specialties will be closing its plant in Hermitage, as well as another plant in Callery, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania. According to a statement from Byrnes & Kiefer, the company will...
Beaver County sisters facing dozens of animal neglect, cruelty charges
WEST MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sitting across the lawn on Matilda Street in Beaver County are cages. “I mean I knew there were several over there, but I had no idea there were that many,” said Destiney Tuskey, who lives next door. Humane officers told Channel 11 that in...
West Middlesex Girls Outlast Farrell in Overtime; Grove City Girls Edge Sharpsville; Fairview Tops GM Jan. 5, 2023
FARRELL, Pa. – Emma Mild scored six of her 15 points in overtime as West Middlesex earned a hard-fought 43-37 win over Farrell in Region 1 action. Janiya Daniels scored six of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Farrell push the game to overtime. Caitlin...
One dead after accident in Mercer County
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Pet of the Day 1/3/23
Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but that she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home. If that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Hearing set on prohibiting large wind, solar projects in four Columbiana Co. townships
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the hearing would impact the Kensington Solar project. Columbiana County Commissioners have agreed to hold a hearing on banning future solar and wind farms in four townships. Commissioners have scheduled a 9:15 a.m. hearing at their offices on February...
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
OCCHA celebrates Three Kings Day
The holidays aren't over just yet. January 6th is a day when those of Hispanic heritage celebrate Three Kings Day. While it's celebrated in the culture, there's also a local celebration right here in the Mahoning Valley. It was a night full of celebration at OCCHA social hall in Youngstown...
Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County
Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
