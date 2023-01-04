Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Makes Multiple Drug Arrests
A total of eight individuals were arrested locally on drug-related charges Thursday. All arrests were made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and included:. Robert King, 64 of Rome, Georgia and Jammi Clifton, 42 of Rome, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
weisradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Gadsden
ETOWAH COUNTY – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Gadsden Police Department. The incident occurred on Hinsdale Ave. in Gadsden. One subject, Cody Stewart, 28, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident.
weisradio.com
Man Shot to Death by Gadsden Police Friday Morning
Man shot to death by Gadsden police Friday morning. Gadsden police shot and killed a man early Friday morning. According to the department, the incident happened at about 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue in the Alabama City section of town. Cody Stewart, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. No...
weisradio.com
Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified
Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
wrganews.com
Police still seeking information on missing Rome man
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
weisradio.com
Jesse Lee Trotter Wanted for SORNA Violation
If you have any information, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 256-927-9999.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
wrganews.com
Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
Pig on the loose spotted on I-59 in Springville eludes authorities
This little piggy is causing a headache for authorities. A pig that has been spotted “multiple times” in the median of I-59 in Springville has evaded police and animal control officers attempting to capture it on Friday as authorities consult state law enforcement agencies on a plan to save the swine.
Information sought in New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian
Crossville police are seeking out the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle which investigators say struck a pedestrian on New Year’s Day. According to police in the DeKalb County town, the incident happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. An elderly man with...
WAAY-TV
Neighbors react to hit and run in Crossville that severely injured man with Alzheimer's
Crossville Police need your help locating a driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run that left an Alzheimer's patient in intensive care at Huntsville Hospital. Authorities say 72-year-old Charles Davis was found in a ditch on Alabama 227 in Crossville about 4 a.m. New Year's Day. Neighbors on that stretch of...
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
WAAY-TV
Elderly pedestrian still in ICU, driver sought by police after New Year's Day crash in DeKalb County
Crossville Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the driver responsible for a hit and run on New Year's Day. The person they hit, an elderly man with Alzheimer's disease, is still recovering in the intensive care unit of Huntsville Hospital after being left with internal injuries and multiple broken bones.
wrganews.com
Bond for Joey Watkins set at $75,000
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–12:28 p.m. Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Floyd County man who was recently granted a new trial in connection with a murder that occurred nearly 23 years ago. Joey Watkins was back in Floyd Superior Court Tuesday for the bond hearing. Watkins was...
WAAY-TV
Man found dead in Jackson County Jail
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
wrganews.com
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night
Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.
22 years later, Georgia man awaiting retrial for murder charge walks out of prison after bond granted
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in more than 22 years, a Georgia man accused of murder walked outside of prison with his family as the fight to prove his innocence continues. Joey Watkins was granted bond on Wednesday and embraced his parents as he was finally...
