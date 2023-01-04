PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland bike courier is recovering after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in North Portland on Sunday. “I had just completed a bicycle delivery and I was on my way to another one,” said Jake Randall Peltier. “I was in the bike lane approaching the ARCO on Rosa Parks Lane. I would say I was a good 20 feet before the actual driveway. A woman made a really sharp left turn and hit me head-on. She was going the wrong direction in the bike lane. It sent my bike under and sent me up and over.”

