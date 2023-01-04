ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

kptv.com

Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Investigations Unit, in collaboration with Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Police Bureau, is looking for a suspect who allegedly intentionally set fire to the Bank of America in Southeast Portland on New Year’s Eve. PF&R responded to a report of a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland bike courier recovering after being hit by wrong-way driver

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland bike courier is recovering after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in North Portland on Sunday. “I had just completed a bicycle delivery and I was on my way to another one,” said Jake Randall Peltier. “I was in the bike lane approaching the ARCO on Rosa Parks Lane. I would say I was a good 20 feet before the actual driveway. A woman made a really sharp left turn and hit me head-on. She was going the wrong direction in the bike lane. It sent my bike under and sent me up and over.”
PORTLAND, OR

