KXRM

Drug recognition program helps cops tell if you’re high

(COLORADO) — 16 law enforcement officers from across the state of Colorado will take the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) advanced roadside impairment testing course in order to spot impairment on Colorado roads. CDOT said one-third of fatal crashes in Colorado are linked to drivers impaired by drugs, alcohol or a combination of substances, so […]
99.9 The Point

State Patrol Says Driving in Colorado Is Worse Than Ever Before

From rush hour to road rage, Colorado has always had a rocky reputation when it comes to driving. Unfortunately, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says things aren't looking up. According to a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release from CSP, troopers are seeing an increase in lane violations — Colorado's "top causal factor for injury and fatal crashes" last year — due to aggressive driving.
KRDO News Channel 13

Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A number of drivers are combining drugs and alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That's leading to more accidents on the roads involving impaired drivers. According to the latest CDOT data, 247 lives were lost because of impaired driving in 2022, accounting for The post Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation appeared first on KRDO.
steamboatradio.com

CSP Troopers see aggressive driving behavior leading lane violations

Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to share the road and avoid lane violations. That includes switching lanes unsafely, driving too close to the center line, or crossing over, and same with the exterior lane line. CSP says aggressive driving is the top reason drivers commit lane violations and that’s the top causal factor for injury and fatal crashes investigated by CSP troopers in 2022.
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure

Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
Bossip

Colorado Funeral Home Operator Sentenced to 20-Years In Federal Prison For Illegally Selling Body Parts

2020 was a very insane year in the news cycle but one story stuck out more so than the others. A Colorado Funeral Home operator went viral after being charged with allegedly selling human body parts. Authorities allege Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch stole body parts from deceased victims. Both worked at the Sunset Mesa Funeral home in Colorado. Prosecutors allege the two stole body parts from hundreds of victims. Allegedly some families received ashes that didn’t come from their loved ones due to the scheme. After the arrest, it was revealed Hess started a nonprofit which did business as a Donor Service and operated body broker services out of the funeral home. Hess was initially charged with illegal transportation of hazardous materials and mail fraud. Then several charges were dropped in a plea agreement.
