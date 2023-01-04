Read full article on original website
Related
Drug recognition program helps cops tell if you’re high
(COLORADO) — 16 law enforcement officers from across the state of Colorado will take the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) advanced roadside impairment testing course in order to spot impairment on Colorado roads. CDOT said one-third of fatal crashes in Colorado are linked to drivers impaired by drugs, alcohol or a combination of substances, so […]
State Patrol Says Driving in Colorado Is Worse Than Ever Before
From rush hour to road rage, Colorado has always had a rocky reputation when it comes to driving. Unfortunately, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says things aren't looking up. According to a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release from CSP, troopers are seeing an increase in lane violations — Colorado's "top causal factor for injury and fatal crashes" last year — due to aggressive driving.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A number of drivers are combining drugs and alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That's leading to more accidents on the roads involving impaired drivers. According to the latest CDOT data, 247 lives were lost because of impaired driving in 2022, accounting for The post Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation appeared first on KRDO.
Fentanyl dealer gets Colorado’s toughest federal sentence
This sentence marks the U.S. Attorney's toughest penalty handed down in a fentanyl case in Colorado.
Hundreds arrested in the 2 years since the Jan. 6 riots, including handful of Coloradans
WATCH - Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte. A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office. Updated: 17 hours ago. The sheriff identified the suspect as a...
These two factors were the primary cause of fatal car crashes in Colorado last year
A total of 672 people died on Colorado roads in 2022, and according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol, lane violations and impaired driving were the primary causes of fatal crashes. Between January and July 2022, CSP determined that drivers traveling outside of their lane played a...
91 people, including four children, died as a result of domestic violence in Colorado in 2021, report says
At least 91 people, including four children, died in 2021 in Colorado as a result of domestic violence, according to a report released Friday by the Attorney General’s Office. The number marks the highest number of domestic violence deaths in the state since 2016, when the newly established Colorado...
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
Unlicensed daycare owner makes plea deal
Investigators say Anderson was watching 17 kids in her home, even though she wasn't supposed to be watching any.
Is It Illegal in Colorado to Not Use Your Turn Signals in Roundabouts?
Though we all hear the statistics about how roundabouts increase traffic flow and reduce accidents, it seems we cannot agree on how to use them. Especially when it comes to exiting them. They're better that 4-way stops, that for certain. How much time have we all wasted waiting to see...
CSP Troopers see aggressive driving behavior leading lane violations
Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to share the road and avoid lane violations. That includes switching lanes unsafely, driving too close to the center line, or crossing over, and same with the exterior lane line. CSP says aggressive driving is the top reason drivers commit lane violations and that’s the top causal factor for injury and fatal crashes investigated by CSP troopers in 2022.
New details released about Idaho murder suspect
Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
Can you be towed without notice in Colorado?
The "Towing Bill of Rights" was passed primarily to help drivers who park on private property.
Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure
Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
Colorado Funeral Home Operator Sentenced to 20-Years In Federal Prison For Illegally Selling Body Parts
2020 was a very insane year in the news cycle but one story stuck out more so than the others. A Colorado Funeral Home operator went viral after being charged with allegedly selling human body parts. Authorities allege Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch stole body parts from deceased victims. Both worked at the Sunset Mesa Funeral home in Colorado. Prosecutors allege the two stole body parts from hundreds of victims. Allegedly some families received ashes that didn’t come from their loved ones due to the scheme. After the arrest, it was revealed Hess started a nonprofit which did business as a Donor Service and operated body broker services out of the funeral home. Hess was initially charged with illegal transportation of hazardous materials and mail fraud. Then several charges were dropped in a plea agreement.
Colorado cancer survivor talks importance of awareness and community support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cancer diagnosis is one of the most devastating things a person can go through but when you talk to Laurie Cardin, you would never guess that she dealt with an aggressive form of cervical cancer. “If I see something unreachable, I shorten the step...
Is there a link between a public health crisis, developing brains, and cannabis?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In Nov. 2012, Colorado legalized recreational marijuana for individuals over the age of 21. According to a 2018 article from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, since the legalization at that time, marijuana use for adults increased slightly and stayed about the same for kids.
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
