My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
News 12
Hospital misunderstanding leads to wrong baby reported as 1st of new year at St. Anthony’s
A misunderstanding at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick led to the wrong baby being reported as the facility’s first baby of the new year. Jennifer and Steven Kis, from Monroe, had their rainbow baby, Faith, on Jan. 1 at 7:05 a.m. Jennifer, who previously had a miscarriage and...
