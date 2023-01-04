Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Severe threat this morning; calmer weather to follow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our line of showers and storms continues to push eastward through the region. The leading edge of the line will be where storms will have the best chance to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two the main threats. The line will exit the region by 10 AM along with the front, and we’ll see skies gradually clear behind it as drier air filters in. We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s one more time for highs.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
wdhn.com
Community, school staff recap severe weather impact on Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan residents were woken up out of their sleep due to severe storms sweeping across the area Wednesday morning. “I woke up to a giant bang the picture frames on my wall were shaking and there was a lot of flashing lights from the lightning outside,” Rabren said.
wdhn.com
Service, business delays and closures due to severe weather
(WDHN)— With severe weather moving through the area, it’s important to stay up to date on all the business, organization, and service delays and closures in the area. Dothan Specialty Clinic, a doctor’s office which specializes in cardiology, urology, dermatology, and rheumatology, will have a delayed opening until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
wdhn.com
Elba’s Pea River water levels always of interest
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Anytime there’s a mention of the possibility of Heavy rains, flood veterans in Western Coffee County always raise a bit of concern. With the possibility of severe weather over the next tonight and tomorrow, Coffee County EMA officials always keep a keen eye on the Pea River water level in Elba.
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. has some of the most dirt roads in Alabama
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Besides the concern over structural damage from tornadoes and severe weather, heavy rains can also take a toll on Geneva County’s infrastructure. With more than 500 miles of dirt roads, it seems proactive action by Geneva County’s road and bridge personnel over recent years has reduced a large number of washouts.
wdhn.com
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the...
wdhn.com
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland hopes to see Highway four-lane work begin in 2023
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland believes 2023 is going to be a great year for eastern through central Geneva County. Mayor Strickland believes that early this year, the Alabama Department of Transportation will. release full details on the expansion of Highway 52 through Hartford. The expansion...
elba-clipper.com
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
wtvy.com
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
wdhn.com
Elba man found dead in Florida river, FWC
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — An elderly man from Elba was found dead in the Yellow River after a six-day search. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission (FWC), the FWC and other agencies responded to a boating accident on the Yellow River on Friday, December 30.
wtvy.com
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan could spend millions to purchase homes in its most historic neighborhood only to demolish those structures. “Storm (water drainage) fills up and it goes above ground and that’s what is happening there,” Commissioner David Crutchfield (Dist. 6) said of the Garden District.
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a “proactive” approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high...
