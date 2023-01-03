Read full article on original website
massdevice.com
Alcon to soon launch reusable lens for astigmatism
Alcon (NYSE:ALC) announced today that it plans to launch its Total30 reusable contact lens for people with astigmatism. Geneva, Switzerland-based Alcon designed Total30 with its proprietary water gradient material. This enables a gradual increase to nearly 100% water on the outermost surface. With this technology, the lens ensures that nothing...
massdevice.com
Cardiac Dimensions raises $35M Series D for mitral contour system
Heart failure treatment developer Cardiac Dimensions announced today that closed a $35 million Series D financing round. Kirkland, Washington-based Cardiac Dimensions develops minimally invasive treatment modalities for heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions. Its lead product, the Carillon Mitral Contour System, uses a gentle, minimally invasive approach. It designed the system to restore natural mitral valve function without damaging mitral valve leaflets.
massdevice.com
FDA clears Pristine Surgical single-use arthroscope
Pristine Surgical announced today that FDA has cleared its Summit 4K single-use surgical arthroscope. Manchester, New Hampshire–based Pristine describes the arthroscope as a first of its kind. It plans to launch Summit during the first quarter of this year. Summit combines a 4K single-use surgical arthroscope with the company’s...
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
massdevice.com
Baxter to spin off renal care, acute therapies units
Baxter (NYSE:BAX) announced today that it laid out a strategic roadmap for the future that includes the spinoff of two business units. The company plans to spin its renal care and acute therapies units into an independent, publicly traded company. It expects the company to stand alone in the next 12 to 18 months.
massdevice.com
Volta Medical raises $37.9M Series B, appoints Farapulse co-founder as CFO
AI-based AFib treatment developer Volta Medical announced today that it raised $37.9 million (€36 million) in a new Series B funding round. Marseille, France-based Volta develops technology to assist electrophysiologic physicians in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias. In December 2020, the FDA cleared Volta’s VX1 AI software for interventional cardiac electrophysiology.
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
massdevice.com
Zimmer Biomet to acquire soft tissue healing company Embody
Through the deal, Zimmer Biomet will pay $155 million at closing. It could also provide up to an additional $120 million upon Embody achieving future milestones over a three-year period. ZB expects the acquisition to be accretive to overall revenue growth. It will also be slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2023.
Tree Hugger
A 'Rebound Effect' May Cancel The Energy Benefits of Insulation
Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that insulating attics and walls of existing houses heated with gas don't make much difference in gas consumption. And what little difference there is doesn't last. In England and Wales, 85% of homes are heated with gas. Most are built with cavity wall...
massdevice.com
GE HealthCare appoints former Amazon exec as first chief technology officer
GE HealthCare (Nasdaq:GEHC) announced today that it appointed Dr. Taha Kass-Hout as its first chief technology officer. Kass-Hout’s responsibilities include leading the GE spinoff’s new science and technology organization. He reports to GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini. According to a news release, the role includes driving...
massdevice.com
Orthofix, SeaSpine complete merger
Orthofix and SeaSpine today completed its previously announced merger of equals to create a global spine and orthopedics company. Under the terms of the agreement, Orthofix will merge with SeaSpine and SeaSpine will continue as the surviving company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orthofix. SeaSpine shares also ceased trading on the Nasdaq global market this morning.
European Automakers Are In A Bad Spot
A recent report from Forbes highlights the very real risk European automakers in particular face as 2023 begins. With a global recession likely, analysts and economists seem mostly to agree more premium car brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz might see a diminishing appeal to shoppers. The same thing goes for many up-line models European automakers have come to depend upon with their fat profit margins and status appeal.
Narcity
Canada Was Named As Having A Political Risk For The First Time Ever & It's Because Of The US
It's safe to say that Canadian politics have had an interesting time lately. And we might be in for more interesting times ahead as Canada has just appeared in a list of the top political risks to the world in 2023. According to new study by Eurasia Group, Canada's political...
Futurism
US Army Buying Microsoft AR After Soldiers Said They “Would Have Gotten Us Killed”
In response to some pretty serious complaints from grunts, the US Army is ordering a redesign of its super-expensive Microsoft mixed reality headsets, on the taxpayers' dime. "The Army announced today they awarded a task order to Microsoft for high-tech battlefield goggles that are based on [HoloLens]," tweeted Politico defense reporter Lee Hudson, referencing the unpopular augmented reality (AR) goggles that made waves last fall after internal reports leaked about how much soldiers hated them.
A new radar installation in the Pacific will let US forces look over the horizon
A C-130 lands on Angaur Island in Palau in November, 2022. US Air Force / Divine CoxSo far, the Department of Defense is being fairly tight-lipped about the project in Palau. Here's what we know.
marinelink.com
New System Reduces Underwater Radiated Noise from Ship Propellers
Oscar Propulsion Limited and the University of Strathclyde have come up with a way to reduce underwater radiated noise from ship propellers. According to Oscar Propulsion, its patented PressurePores system reduces propeller tip vortex cavitation by applying a small number of strategically placed holes in the propeller blades. The addition of these pressure-relieving holes allows ships to operate with a more silent propeller.
ScienceBlog.com
Insulation only provides short-term reduction in household gas consumption
Insulating the lofts and cavity walls of existing UK housing stock only reduces gas consumption for the first year or two, with all energy savings vanishing by the fourth year after a retrofit, according to research from policy experts at the University of Cambridge. The latest study is the first...
maritime-executive.com
Report: PLA Navy Runs Into Crewing Difficulties for Growing Fleet
The U.S. Navy has had to make well-publicized adaptations this year in order to meet its end-strength goals, but it isn't the only naval service with a need to solve manning gaps. America's pacing threat at sea, China's PLA Navy, may be experiencing talent and training challenges of its own, according to a critique published in the military-controlled PLA Daily.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
