Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus

HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
Tomball still grappling with ransomware attack 16 days later; This is what residents need to know

TOMBALL, Texas – The City of Tomball said it was the victim of a ransomware attack on the morning of Dec. 20, and it seems the problems associated with it are continuing. Tomball said the attack “impacted a majority of the city’s networks,” adding that the city -- 16 days later -- “is working to re-establish networks and city-wide systems.”
2 accused of stealing mail from large USPS box in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two men are accused of stealing mail from a large drop box in Sugar Land on Dec. 30, police said Wednesday. La Darius Jones and Ceasar Avila, both of Houston, are in custody after Sugar Land police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service for a “collaborative enforcement effort.” Details of the arrest were not released.
Antonian wins third-annual Houston Private School Classic over holidays

The Antonian Apaches are one of the top private schools in the state of Texas and showed why, winning the Houston Private School Classic last week. The Houston Private School Classic is a three-day event hosted by Second Baptist School and St. Francis Episcopal. “We were thrilled to be able...
Teen from Memorial HS is a SPEED CUBER

HOUSTON – As you know, it’s the first week of 2023, and we’ve been discussing new hobbies to try. Matt Lee is a local teen and junior from Memorial High School, and he shared his talented gift of ‘speed cubing’ with Derrick and Courtney. If...
