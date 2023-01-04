Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Harris County judge makes history as youngest elected judge in the State of Texas
A Harris County judge made history Friday during her swearing-in ceremony. At 30 years old, Judge Katherine Thomas is now the youngest district court judge on the bench in the county. “As of today, I’m officially the youngest elected judge in the State of Texas, District Court judge,” said Thomas....
Click2Houston.com
Houston man previously accused of throwing beer can at Ted Cruz no-billed by court, docs say
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been no-billed after he was accused of throwing a beer can at United States Senator Ted Cruz. According to court documents, the incident took place last year in November during the World Series parade in downtown Houston. Authorities say 33-year-old Joseph Halm Arcidiacono...
Click2Houston.com
Men charged in 2 separate shooting incidents in Montgomery County, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged for their roles in two shooting incidents on Monday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the 19200 block of Mail...
Click2Houston.com
‘We can’t move on with our lives’: Grandparents stand by A.J. Armstrong ahead of third trial in parents’ murder
HOUSTON – Pre-trial motions began Wednesday in the case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, the man accused of shooting and killing his parents at their southwest Houston home six years ago. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are gearing up for a third trial for A.J., who was only 16...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to take personal leave of absence, office announces
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will take a temporary leave of absence beginning next week, her office announced Wednesday. During the leave, Hidalgo will take a week off to go to Colombia to care for her grandfather whose health has reportedly “declined precipitously.”. Her...
Click2Houston.com
Accused arsonist surrenders after intentionally setting fire to second home within days, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A man, who is accused of setting his estranged wife’s parents’ home on fire earlier this week, is believed to have set another fire inside his Spring home before surrendering to authorities on Thursday. A SWAT team was called to a home located in...
Click2Houston.com
Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus
HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Houston back in December. Derek Sam Anderson has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Joshua Davis. On Dec. 7, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting...
Click2Houston.com
Taco shop customer fatally shoots armed robber, returns money to fellow victims before fleeing scene, police say
HOUSTON – Houston Police want to question a man who shot and killed a robber inside a taco shop in southwest Houston late Thursday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Ranchito #4 Taqueria in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road at around 11 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ tied to string of robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a woman who is tied to a string of robberies in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department. In a recent robbery, on Dec. 19, around 8:30 p.m., the woman can be seen walking into the lobby of a hotel, located in the 5100 block of Hidalgo.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting at Acres Home apartment complex back in October
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred back in October 2022. Jalon Whitley, 21, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jonte Grant to death. On Oct. 3, 2022, Houston police responded to reports...
Click2Houston.com
Tomball still grappling with ransomware attack 16 days later; This is what residents need to know
TOMBALL, Texas – The City of Tomball said it was the victim of a ransomware attack on the morning of Dec. 20, and it seems the problems associated with it are continuing. Tomball said the attack “impacted a majority of the city’s networks,” adding that the city -- 16 days later -- “is working to re-establish networks and city-wide systems.”
Click2Houston.com
Video shows 2 men threatening employees during robbery at NW Houston fast food restaurant, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an aggravated robbery of a northwest Houston fast food restaurant has been released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify the suspects involved. On Sept. 25, around 11 p.m., police said two men walked into the business, located...
Click2Houston.com
2 accused of stealing mail from large USPS box in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two men are accused of stealing mail from a large drop box in Sugar Land on Dec. 30, police said Wednesday. La Darius Jones and Ceasar Avila, both of Houston, are in custody after Sugar Land police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service for a “collaborative enforcement effort.” Details of the arrest were not released.
Click2Houston.com
Man walking to friend’s house struck, killed by HPD patrol vehicle in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Family members identified the man who was struck by a Houston police officer in north Harris County late Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender near Picton Drive at around 11:37 p.m. Officials with HPD said the officer was responding to a call...
Click2Houston.com
‘Acts as another set of eyes’: Harris County receives license plate readers in efforts to help reduce crime
HOUSTON – Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey on Thursday announced that he will provide license plate reading technology to law enforcement in Harris County, in order to help them improve their efforts in identifying criminal activity. The readers, which costs $2,500 a year per camera to operate, will send...
Click2Houston.com
Antonian wins third-annual Houston Private School Classic over holidays
The Antonian Apaches are one of the top private schools in the state of Texas and showed why, winning the Houston Private School Classic last week. The Houston Private School Classic is a three-day event hosted by Second Baptist School and St. Francis Episcopal. “We were thrilled to be able...
Click2Houston.com
Teen from Memorial HS is a SPEED CUBER
HOUSTON – As you know, it’s the first week of 2023, and we’ve been discussing new hobbies to try. Matt Lee is a local teen and junior from Memorial High School, and he shared his talented gift of ‘speed cubing’ with Derrick and Courtney. If...
