CDC tracking new COVID variant
MIAMI - For weeks, scientists have been watching a slew of Omicron descendants duke it out for dominance of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, with the BQs -- BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- seeming to edge out all the others to claim a slight lead. The result has been a gradual rise in cases and hospitalizations that never seemed to reach the peaks of this summer's BA.5 wave and was certainly nothing like the tsunami of illness caused by the original Omicron strain a year ago. But on Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 variant dashboard...
MedicalXpress
Timely booster vaccination reduces omicron breakthrough infections and COVID-19 severity
Researchers at the AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, and the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases, LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) reveals that the timely third vaccination of either CoronaVac or BNT162b2 is critical to induce activated virus-specific memory B cells and omicron cross-reactive T cell responses, leading to significantly reduced frequencies of breakthrough infection and disease severity.
New COVID omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is ‘spreading like wildfire’ in US: Health experts reveal why
A new COVID-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, is picking up speed nationwide. Dr. Marc Siegel and University of Arizona medical professor Dr. Shad Marvasti reveal what's worrisome about the contagious strain.
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
White House health officials are cautioning against a rush to panic over the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, which has rapidly grown to account for 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, with officials stating it is not yet known if this version is more dangerous. As of last week, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is responsible for at…
Dominant COVID-19 subvariant spreading quickly, death rates increasing
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said the most dominant subvariant of COVID-19 is also the most transmissible to date.
What to know about XBB.1.5, the aggressive Omicron variant called the 'kraken' that's skyrocketing in the US
XBB.1.5 has been nicknamed the "kraken" variant because like the mythical sea monster, it's picked up some impressive and scary features.
dallasexpress.com
Scientists May be Close to Cancer Vaccine
Doctors are reportedly one step closer to treating and preventing glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The new research, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, represents the culmination of decades of cancer treatment research. Harvard University scientists developed the apparently promising vaccine by genetically engineering brain cancer cells. Perhaps most...
Washington Examiner
The World Health Organization thinks China might not be telling the truth after all
You would be hard-pressed to find an organization more useless than the United Nations, and there may be no U.N. institution that is more embarrassing than the World Health Organization. The WHO has recently accused China of “under-representing” its COVID deaths. “We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular,...
massdevice.com
FDA clears Pristine Surgical single-use arthroscope
Pristine Surgical announced today that FDA has cleared its Summit 4K single-use surgical arthroscope. Manchester, New Hampshire–based Pristine describes the arthroscope as a first of its kind. It plans to launch Summit during the first quarter of this year. Summit combines a 4K single-use surgical arthroscope with the company’s...
Covid infections in your area amid warnings over new Omicron subvariant
Three years on from the start of the Covid pandemic, concerns have been raised about a new Covid variant that could lead to a surge in the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UK Covid experts have given warnings about the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as XBB 1.5. But the most recent figures on Covid infections in England suggest there has yet to be a surge in infections. In the week up to 31 December, there was a 15.4 per cent drop in cases in England, with 36,605 testing positive for the virus. Maps based on...
coloradopolitics.com
COVID paranoia, masking nonsensical at this juncture | FEEDBACK
In his column, "Why masking still makes sense," Mr. Bidlack shows he needs to enlighten himself with mainstream COVID-19 facts. That's especially the case given recent revelations via the “Twitter File" dumps and voluminous studies confirming what many distinguished doctors and epidemiologists tried to trumpet in the dark days of 2020 and 2021: masks (cloth and the ubiquitous blue one) don’t work; wholesale vaccination of a population for a respiratory virus is not a solution; natural immunity is as good or better than being vaccinated; the best use of our resources is to help those who are immunocompromised and/or who have co-morbidities; and COVID-19 vaccination does not confer immunity.
Harvard Health
Killing cancer with cancer
Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. From the lab of Khalid Shah, Harvard-affiliated BWH investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Vaccine and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection confer long-lasting protection against omicron BA.5
A new study led by Luís Graça, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM, Lisbon) and full professor at the Medical School of the University of Lisbon, and Manuel Carmo Gomes, associate professor with aggregation at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (Ciências ULisboa), both members of the Direção Geral de Saúde (DGS) Technical Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CTVC), and published today in the scientific journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, shows that the protection conferred by hybrid immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 subvariant omicron BA.5, obtained by the infection of vaccinated people, lasts for at least eight months after the first infection.
MedicalXpress
Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the US
Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that's where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
German health minister voices concern over new COVID variant
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Germany's health minister has expressed concern over a new COVID-19 subvariant linked to growing hospitalisations in the northeastern United States, adding that Berlin was watching the situation closely.
China reports latest COVID situation in meeting with WHO
HONG KONG/GENEVA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China gave a presentation on its COVID-19 situation in an online meeting with the World Health Organization and its member states, China's national health commission and diplomats said on Thursday, as it seeks to fend off criticism about its recent reporting on the outbreak.
massdevice.com
Volta Medical raises $37.9M Series B, appoints Farapulse co-founder as CFO
AI-based AFib treatment developer Volta Medical announced today that it raised $37.9 million (€36 million) in a new Series B funding round. Marseille, France-based Volta develops technology to assist electrophysiologic physicians in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias. In December 2020, the FDA cleared Volta’s VX1 AI software for interventional cardiac electrophysiology.
WebMD
Little-Used Fitness Measure Could Be Key to Exercise Results
Prescribe exercise as medicine, telling their patients how often, how long, and how hard to work out to improve health. A new Brigham Young University study suggests doctors could take that initiative to the next level, prescribing exercise plans that result in a specific health outcome; say, lowering your blood pressure or losing weight.
XBB.1.5, An Omicron Variant Of The Coronavirus, Presents New U.S. Threat
The Center of Disease Control (CDC) has reported that just over 40 percent of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are from XBB.1.5, an omicron variant. Evaluated as more contagious than the variants that stemmed from the coronavirus first detected in China, the XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been described as a recombinant, defined as genetic material made up of two sources. The XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been traced to the Singapore surge, and the spread in the U.S. has not impacted the Midwest as severely as other regions of the U.S. Only six percent of the coronavirus cases in the Midwest have been...
