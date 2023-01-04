ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Fire and Police Department are hosting a basketball game for charity

By Matt Cassada
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAZvg_0k2WAZ5N00

Beckley, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Fire and Police Departments join together for a special event.

Both departments are hosting a joint charity basketball game on January 21st. Admission costs are only school-related items, which include pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.

WWE Hall of Fame Legend Mick Foley to visit RetroReset in Crossroads Mall

The school items collected will then be donated to the students of Beckley-Stratton Middle School. Sergeant David Bailey said he came up with the idea through his own personal history with sports.

“I used to play basketball when I was younger,” said Bailey. “The city has a softball game where the fire department plays the police department so I was like, let’s start a basketball game with the fire department.”

The game will be played at the Beckley-Stratton Middle School gym and everyone is welcome to attend!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Brushfork Armory boasts new basketball court

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Brand new floors were installed for players to compete on at the Brushfork Armory. Bluefield High School Principal, Mike Collins is excited about the new court and even took part in the overall design. “When we were told we would get a new floor, I was actually given the opportunity to design […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Ben Franklin in Fayetteville, closing after decades of service

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Ben Franklin in Fayetteville announced they will be closing their doors. In a Facebook post from Michael, Donna and Elaine Rahall, they said that after much consideration and 67 and a half years of serving the local community they have decided to close their doors. “To our wonderful customers, we thank […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Three Rotary clubs in the area are providing water to Raleigh County residents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Three local area Rotary Clubs are joining together to provide water to people across Raleigh County on Friday, January 6. With support from the local Assistant District Governor Lisa Clark, leadership from the Bluefield, Princeton and Beckley Rotary Clubs purchased four pallets of water from Fastenal Fulfillment Center in Bluefield. The pallets will […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police searching for four teenagers reported missing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding four teenagers who have been reported missing. Layla Freed, 17; Leah Eilerman, 17; Matthew Coleman, 16; and Zachary Adams, 16, have been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a Facebook post by the police department.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Hinton Hope Foundation offering CPR training

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton Hope Foundation in Summers County is offering a chance to learn knowledge that can save a life. The Hinton Hope Foundation is offering 10 people a free CPR certification.  Partnering with Summers County Emergency Medical Services people can go to the Hinton Hope Foundation Facebook page and register to […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Beckley thrashes PikeView

At times during the regular season, the schedule can work against teams. Thursday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center the schedule was not favorable for PikeView. Playing for the third straight day, the Panthers had the daunting task of trying to take down Class AAAA Beckley on its home...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local Rotarians band together to help with Raleigh County water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Organizations in our area are coming together to help with the lack of water. The Rotary Clubs of Beckley, Princeton and Bluefield purchased pallets of bottled water from Fastenal Fulfillment Center, who also donated a pallet, and will deliver them to The Raleigh County Emergency Services building on Friday, January 6, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus pilot program starts in McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming County School Districts along with GreenPower Motor Company announced the start of the third round of their electric school bus pilot programs today, January 6, 2023. GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses and a smaller GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST school bus will be deployed in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties along […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Coalition creates hotline for Beckley residents still out of water

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Two Beckley residents are pleading with the local government for help and advocating for those still without water. Elaina Hurley, who is part of the Raleigh County NAACP, and Pamela Garrison, tri-chair of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign met for an interview to tell legislators they need help. “So, now we have […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Capito praises partnership to enhance health services in Southern West Virginia

LOGAN, WV (WVNS) – Today, Friday, January 5, 2023, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made comments commending the new collaboration between several health organizations to bring more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. During the event at the Logan Regional Medical Center (LRMC), leaders announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by […]
LOGAN, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County water distribution for January 6, 2023

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Raleigh County Emergency Services posted the most recent water distribution list for Raleigh County on Friday, January 6, 2023. Drinking water will be available at the following areas: Boil water advisory lifted for Fitzpatrick and Clear Creek customers The positioning of the potable water tankers across the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Princeton Primary School receives grant from Concord University

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local school received thousands of dollars in grants to help improve learning. Princeton Primary School in Mercer County applied and won $2,000 in grant money from Concord University to provide better activities and supplies to students at the school. Kindergarten teacher Heather Steele said she and other teachers are grateful to […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

CNX Foundation donations surpass $100,000 to charities in southwestern VA 2022

CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — Due to flood relief efforts in Buchanan County to holiday gift donations and food drives, CNX Resources’ (NYSE: CNX) CNX Foundation contributed more than $100,000 to southwestern Virginia community-focused organizations throughout 2022. This was all possible as a result from delivering upon CNX’s Appalachia First vision to more effectively leverage the Appalachian […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Knife River Barber Co. opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The first new business of 2023 in Lewisburg celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, January 2. Knife River Barber Company offers stylish men’s haircuts such as fades, tapers, Gentlemen’s cuts and more, as well as beard trimming and facial hair styling. Owner Hunter Ventress has been cutting hair for five years and […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy