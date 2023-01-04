Beckley Fire and Police Department are hosting a basketball game for charity
Beckley, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Fire and Police Departments join together for a special event.
Both departments are hosting a joint charity basketball game on January 21st. Admission costs are only school-related items, which include pencils, erasers, notebooks, etc.
The school items collected will then be donated to the students of Beckley-Stratton Middle School. Sergeant David Bailey said he came up with the idea through his own personal history with sports.
“I used to play basketball when I was younger,” said Bailey. “The city has a softball game where the fire department plays the police department so I was like, let’s start a basketball game with the fire department.”
