KMOV
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. A homicide unit was called to investigate.
KMOV
Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee, 33, got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to murdering security guard during East St. Louis Bank robbery in 2021
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 23-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a security guard while robbing a bank in East St. Louis in 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said in a press release Thursday that Jaylan D. Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew R. Brinkley went to the First Bank on River Park Drive on August 27, 2021, and approached the bank teller with a note saying they had a bomb and threatened to kill everyone if the bank didn’t turn over all its money. The two men got the money and headed for the door when security guard Ted Horn tried to stop them.
KMOV
Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
KMOV
Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation
(KMOV) -- Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s also a day that had major consequences for a number of Missourians. Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was one of several people captured in a photo holding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken door sign during the Capitol insurrection. Hernandez, her uncle William Merry and friend Paul Westover were all charged for unlawfully being inside the Capitol building.
KMOV
Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
KMOV
Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood. Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
KMOV
South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight. Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.
KMOV
Out of control driver crashes into North St. Louis store causing $100,000 in damages
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North City business owner is forced pay for a New Year’s Day mess after a reckless driver slammed into his store. “It jumped the sidewalk and it crashed into my store front,” JB’s Wireless owner, Jonathan Borrum said. “I was just astonished. I didn’t think the car would jump the curb, but it did.”
KMOV
ATF, St. Louis City Police warn of machine guns on the streets as black market devices are on the rise
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal and local law enforcement officials are issuing a warning after a dramatic increase in the number of firearms being outfitted with conversion devices, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully-automatic one. On Thursday, agents with the ATF and members of the St. Louis Metropolitan...
KMOV
Fairview Heights City Council approves body cams for police officers
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Fairview Heights Police officers will have body cameras for their uniforms after the city council approved the purchase. The body cameras will complement the mobile video systems inside the department’s squad cars. Cameras can be turned on manually by the officer or automatically when their vehicle’s emergency lights turn on.
KMOV
Clayton PD asks for potential victims to come forward after man accused of trespassing, harassment
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Clayton Police Department arrested 70-year-old Willie Cox Jr. on New Year’s Day for trespassing and harassment. Police are now asking for any possible additional victims to come forward. Police allege Cox, who prosecutors charged with two counts of trespassing and one count of...
KMOV
Accident involving dump truck closes SB Lindbergh at Clayton
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident involving a rolled-over dump truck has closed all southbound lanes of Lindbergh near Clayton Road, Frontenac police tell News 4. The accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Information on injuries was not immediately known.
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
KMOV
Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
KMOV
Dodge Challengers stolen in latest auto dealership theft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight, and two vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle on Charlotte Drive. While investigating, officers were alerted to a possible theft at the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
KMOV
The origins of Lion’s Choice in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lion’s Choice started in 1967 as a St. Louis institution with small beginnings. News 4′s Steve Harris traced the origins behind the Lion in the above video.
