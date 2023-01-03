Read full article on original website
BBC
Eleanor Williams: Barrow woman guilty of false rape claims
A woman who falsely claimed she had been raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Eleanor Williams, 22, of Barrow-in-Furness, was found guilty of eight counts at Preston Crown Court. She posted photos on social media in May 2020...
BBC
Staffordshire truckers jailed for laundering up to £45m
Six men have been jailed for their role in the illegal laundering of up to £45m. The road haulage operators from Staffordshire used their company, Genesis 2014 (UK) Ltd, to collect huge sums of cash from across England and transport it to London. It was then transferred onwards and...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Walmart ‘thief arrested using new version of the banana trick’ after store’s deterrent policy works
A SUSPECTED thief has been arrested in Walmart after police say he filled a dog food bag with stolen goods from the store. Stanton Powell was caught on camera on December 28 attempting to walk out of the shop in Ogden, Utah, without paying for the hidden items, according to cops.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
BBC
Daniel Curran: Paedophile who breached court order avoids jail
A former priest who has six convictions for abusing children has been given a suspended sentence after breaching a court order. On Thursday, Daniel Curran was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for three years. Curran, 72, previously pleaded guilty to breaching a lifelong Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by...
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
BBC
'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
BBC
Colorado ex-funeral directors jailed for selling body parts
An ex-funeral home owner and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after selling body parts without any consent. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirly Koch, 69, dissected some 560 corpses between 2010 and 2018, selling parts to medical training companies which did not know they had been fraudulently acquired. Entire...
Moment ‘sleepover’ killer went to swap victim’s Xbox for drugs after murdering three children
CCTV footage captured the moment a quadruple murderer took his 13-year-old victim’s Xbox to swap for drugs just hours after killing him. Damien Bendall left his partner Terri Harris’s home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, the morning after murdering Ms Harris, her two children Lacey and John Bennett, 11 and 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie, 11. Bendall was filmed leaving the house just before 6am on 19 September 2021 after the horrific attack. He took a taxi to Sheffield and was captured on CCTV carrying a bag, which contained John’s Xbox. He later traded the game console for drugs, a...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
BBC
Cheryl Hooper murder: Newport farmer 'thought he had a right to kill'
The daughter of a woman shot dead by her estranged husband has spoken of his coercive control over her mum. Cheryl Hooper, 51, was killed in front of her daughter outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, in January 2018. Andrew "Jack" Hooper fled the scene before turning the gun on...
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
Man and woman in court accused of illegally aborting baby
A man and woman have appeared in court charged with illegally aborting a baby and concealing the birth of a child. Elliot Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon and Sophie Harvey, from St Mary's Road, Cirencester, are also charged with illegally disposing of a baby's body. The pair, both 23, appeared before...
