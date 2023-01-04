Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Has Been An Amazing Knockouts Champion, Hypes Hard To Kill Showdown
Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
nodq.com
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
nodq.com
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement
Over the weekend, billions around the world brought the New Year in with friends and family. For a few, it was an extra special day. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, welcome their third child together on New Year's eve. The couple shared a few photos on social...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
