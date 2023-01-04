ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jimbo
3d ago

Illegals who living on tax payers money don't have bond money to get out of jail after they rob and steal from Americans

Elijahlove
3d ago

We have a Governor who uses the U.S. CONSTITUTION to paper the bottom of his bird cage. What did we expect?

WTWO/WAWV

Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature. Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports

House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents

(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Illinois

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers meet for the first day of the lame-duck session

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield for lame-duck session. The House introduced new members. The Senate remembered one they've lost. The final days of the 102nd General Assembly could include passage of a variety of last-minute bills, including a possible ban on certain types of guns among other legislation. Nothing advanced Wednesday. Instead, state Rep. Mark Luft, R-Pekin, introduced former state Rep. Keith Sommer's replacement in the state's 88th district. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker announces record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks adult use cannabis sales including the number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year, Illinois adult...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois

The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Hyde Park Herald

Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act

As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

