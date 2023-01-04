Read full article on original website
Jimbo
3d ago
Illegals who living on tax payers money don't have bond money to get out of jail after they rob and steal from Americans
Elijahlove
3d ago
We have a Governor who uses the U.S. CONSTITUTION to paper the bottom of his bird cage. What did we expect?
Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature. Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance.
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Pritzker predicts high court will affirm end of cash bail in Illinois
Gov. JB Pritzker weighed in on the legal battle over Illinois’ cash bail system Wednesday, saying he’s “disappointed” by the delay of its abolishment.
Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban
The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill early Friday that would ban high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents
(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Illinois
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
Illinois lawmakers meet for the first day of the lame-duck session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield for lame-duck session. The House introduced new members. The Senate remembered one they've lost. The final days of the 102nd General Assembly could include passage of a variety of last-minute bills, including a possible ban on certain types of guns among other legislation. Nothing advanced Wednesday. Instead, state Rep. Mark Luft, R-Pekin, introduced former state Rep. Keith Sommer's replacement in the state's 88th district. ...
As Illinois Lawmakers Discuss HB5855, Here's What the Assault Weapons Ban Bill Says
As the Illinois General Assembly's convenes for the final days of its lame duck session, lawmakers are continuing negotiations on a bill that would ban assault weapons from being purchased or owned in the state. HB 5855, known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would also prohibit most individuals under...
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks adult use cannabis sales including the number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year, Illinois adult...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
wglt.org
DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois
The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act
As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
