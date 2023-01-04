ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

'A psychological toll' | NFL veteran, Chesapeake city councilman weighs in on Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin's Medical 'Hero' Has Been Revealed

A miracle took place at during Monday Night Football earlier this week.  Damar Hamlin was kept alive by a prepared medical staff after he collapsed from cardiac arrest early on in the Bills-Bengals game.  Now, the football world has a face and a name to associate with such a ...
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Report: Damar Hamlin Receives Promising New Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL world at least woke up to a positive update about Hamlin's status on Wednesday morning. Coley Harvey ...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

After Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove 100 miles to visit his friend in the hospital

As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, his high school teammate turned fellow NFL player Rodney Thomas II drove to be by his side. Thomas, a safety on the Colts, drove from Indianapolis to Cincinnati – about 100 miles – to visit Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up

Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate.  Staying true to his ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy