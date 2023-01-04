'A psychological toll' | NFL veteran, Chesapeake city councilman weighs in on Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Look: Damar Hamlin's Medical 'Hero' Has Been Revealed
A miracle took place at during Monday Night Football earlier this week. Damar Hamlin was kept alive by a prepared medical staff after he collapsed from cardiac arrest early on in the Bills-Bengals game. Now, the football world has a face and a name to associate with such a ...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sarah Taylor, Bengals HC Zac Taylor's wife, starts Damar Hamlin campaign involving 40 Cincinnati grade schools
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the campaign began at Cardinal Pacelli, the Catholic school where the Taylors' four children attend. The school's principal, Terri Cento, discussed the efforts with ESPN. "The city of Cincinnati really does rally around problems and things that happen, and this is just one example of...
Report: Damar Hamlin Receives Promising New Update
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL world at least woke up to a positive update about Hamlin's status on Wednesday morning. Coley Harvey ...
Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'
Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins:. "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People...
After Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove 100 miles to visit his friend in the hospital
As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, his high school teammate turned fellow NFL player Rodney Thomas II drove to be by his side. Thomas, a safety on the Colts, drove from Indianapolis to Cincinnati – about 100 miles – to visit Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
Bills’ Sean McDermott breaks down in first speech since Damar Hamlin collapse and hails ‘amazing’ $7m raised for charity
BUFFALO Bills head coach Sean McDermott broke down in his first press conference since the dramatic events of Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed as he went into cardiac arrest following a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins.
Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up
Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate. Staying true to his ...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family, following his cardiac arrest during NFL game
MIAMI- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital following the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest Monday, his agent Rob Butler told CNN on Thursday. Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement," his team said Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin...
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
Comments / 0