Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Silvergate — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged nearly 17% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
Samsung Expected to Post Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years Due to Memory Chip ‘Market Carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
Walgreens Shares Fall Even After Quarterly Results Top Expectations
Walgreens Boots Alliance posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings. The company also boosted its full-year revenue outlook due in part to its U.S. health-care segment's acquisition of Summit Health. For the most recent quarter, however, the health-care segment's revenue came in below expectations. Walgreens Boots Alliance on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is eyeing more data Friday that suggests a still-hot labor market and, potentially, more action by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Stocks sold off Thursday after a better-than-expected private sector jobs report, with the Dow falling 300 points. All three major indexes are on their way to a losing week to start the new year.
Turns Out Companies Are Deflating Their Public Salary Ranges, So You Still Have to Negotiate for Top Dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
Fed's Esther George Sees Rates Staying High at Least Into 2024
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. Asked whether her view is that the funds rate should hold above 5% into 2024, George replied, "It is for me." George said she isn't forecasting a recession...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
Amazon Still ‘Fully Committed' to Alexa Despite Job Cuts, Hardware Chief Says
Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, said the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects. Alexa and other parts of Amazon's devices and services organization were a major target of the company's recent layoffs. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this week the company aims to let go...
Want to Learn to Be a Better Long-Term Investor in 2023? Two Classic Books Are Out in New Editions.
Want to learn how to be a better investor in 2023? Two classic books on long-term investing are out in new editions. If your New Year's resolution is to learn more about the stock and bond markets, you cannot do better than to read these books. Here's why every investor...
Roku CEO Explains Why the Company Is Launching Its Own Line of TVs
Roku is counting on its growing consumer base beyond 70 million customers as it launches its own line of televisions, CEO Anthony Wood told CNBC. Wood said "the core of that business is the market share of our platform." Roku will sell 11 TV models ranging from 24 to 75...
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
A 'returns tsunami' is about to deal a crippling blow to retailers
It's the "calm before the storm" as consumers start to ship back unwanted gifts, but it comes as retailers are still dealing with a pile of inventory.
