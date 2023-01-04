ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albrightsville, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

BTK Killer’s daughter sensed her father in the Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger’s arrest took her breath away

Like millions of true crime enthusiasts, Kerri Rawson found herself following every detail in the Idaho college murders case.Four young University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a “targeted” home invasion at their Moscow student residence on 13 November, while two survivors were left sleeping. As the weeks stretched on, no suspects were identified, no murder weapon was found, and no plausible motive was identified.Ms Rawson found herself equally captivated and horrified by the crime.“It’s just like a complete utter violation for someone to go in there and do that,” she told The Independent.However, Ms Rawson was...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Shocking Video Shows Cop Laughing & Joking With Bryan Kohberger During Traffic Stop Days Before Quadruple Murder Arrest

Bryan Kohberger seemed cool as a cucumber when a police officer pulled him over in his white Hyundai Elantra during his cross-country road trip 15 days before he was arrested for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday, showing the moment an Indiana State Police trooper approached his vehicle — but Kohberger didn't appear panicked. Instead, the accused killer joked and laughed with the officer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The footage is dated December 15, roughly two weeks before the FBI arrested him at his family's home in Pennsylvania. In the clip, the cop was...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

FBI asked police to pull Bryan Kohberger over to get images of hands: report

The FBI reportedly tracked accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger and his father as they drove from Washington State University to Pennsylvania – and asked Indiana cops to pull him over to secure images of his hands. A law enforcement source told Fox News that an FBI surveillance team had its eyes on the pair during their cross-country drive last month, when they were stopped twice for following too closely. The feds had asked Indiana state police to pull the white Hyundai Elantra over on Dec. 15 because they were seeking video images of the murder suspect, including his hands, the source told...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1089M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy