Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
WLTX.com
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Deputies recover drugs, handgun during Colleton Co. traffic stop
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered narcotics and a weapon during a Friday morning traffic stop. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Henderson Street around 4:45 a.m. due to a mismatched license tag. The passenger, Haskell Magwood, fled leading deputies on a brief foot chase, according to […]
wach.com
Man assaults deputy after trying to resist being arrested, Lexington County deputies said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies say they've arrested a man accused of assaulting a deputy after he tried to running away from said deputy on Tuesday night. 33-year-old Allen Rish was arrested and charged after Lexington County deputies say he kicked and punched a deputy in...
Shooting of 3 leads to unrelated arrests in Sumter County
REMBERT, S.C. — Investigators are still looking for those responsible for a shooting that left three wounded in Sumter County on Tuesday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a media release on Wednesday that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. the previous night in the area of Hines and Cimmaron roads near Rembert.
After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Infant found alone in apartment with deceased couple following murder-suicide
Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office say around just before midnight Wednesday they responded to the Westwood Apartments in Manning in response to gunshots. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the cries of a small child coming from inside. After forcing their...
Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision
More than two months after a shooting seriously injured one person in a Goose Creek subdivision, police are hoping someone can offer clues as to the whereabouts of the shooter. The post Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
Man accused of shooting Amazon coworker now faces murder charge
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that charges against the suspect involved in an Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot shooting have been upgraded to murder. Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
Police arrest man wanted for fatal December shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting that happened in December of last year. Duyon R. Wilson, 49, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to the Columbia Police Department officers reviewed surveillance...
WIS-TV
Lee County deputies searching for suspect who assaulted elderly woman
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in a burglary and assault investigation. Investigators say around 1:30 a.m., deputies went to an elderly woman’s home which is three miles outside of the city limits of Bishopville on December 26, 2022.
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
abccolumbia.com
Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
WIS-TV
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
Comments / 4