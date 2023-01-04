ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Shooting of 3 leads to unrelated arrests in Sumter County

REMBERT, S.C. — Investigators are still looking for those responsible for a shooting that left three wounded in Sumter County on Tuesday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a media release on Wednesday that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. the previous night in the area of Hines and Cimmaron roads near Rembert.
After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
Police arrest man wanted for fatal December shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting that happened in December of last year. Duyon R. Wilson, 49, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to the Columbia Police Department officers reviewed surveillance...
Lee County deputies searching for suspect who assaulted elderly woman

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in a burglary and assault investigation. Investigators say around 1:30 a.m., deputies went to an elderly woman’s home which is three miles outside of the city limits of Bishopville on December 26, 2022.
Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
