California State

California to get share of $5 billion opioid settlement against CVS

By Molly Hetherwick, Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters
 3 days ago
Attorney General Rob Bonta: "Too many people in California and beyond have had their lives and futures ripped apart by the opioid crisis."  Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters

On the first federal workday of the new year, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $5 billion settlement against drug store giant CVS over complicity in fueling the opioid crisis.

California joined 18 states in the suit, garnering about $470 million out of the total $5 billion. The funds will be distributed to participating local governments and are earmarked for opioid addiction treatment and care.

"Too many people in California and beyond have had their lives and futures ripped apart by the opioid crisis," said Bonta. "As we embark on a new year together, here's my resolution — to never stop fighting for justice on behalf of all Californians and to do everything in my power to create a healthier future for us all."

This is the third suit the state AG has settled in as many months over the roles of pharmacy distributors in the opioid crisis. All three suits alleged that the defendants Walgreens , Walmart and CVS all failed to appropriately oversee the dispensation of opioids at their pharmacies.

CVS will be required to obey a Controlled Substance Compliance Program, which involves training employees, on-site visits to individual pharmacies, mandated investigations of "red flag" prescriptions and provision of unblinded sales data to manufacturers.

"On November 2, 2022, we announced an agreement in principle to resolve substantially all opioid lawsuits against the company by states, counties, cities and tribes in the United States," said Michael DeAngelis, communications director at CVS. "We are pleased to progress to a formal agreement and move forward in the resolution of these claims that date back a decade or more."

Since Bonta took office in April 2021, he has won over $30 billion in opioid lawsuit cases — including against manufacturers, advertisers and distributors.

