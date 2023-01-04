Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Third body found in Rockfish River identified
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
NBC 29 News
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 1/6/2023 Update: Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
cbs19news
Man arrested on Grounds for burglary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Madison County resident has been arrested for stealing items. The University of Virginia Police Department says it received a report of a burglary around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the 300 block of McCormick Road where they found 62-year-old Charles Hickman of Banco...
cbs19news
ACAC facility remains closed due to burst pipe damage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local gym is still closed after a bitter cold snap in December. The ACAC at Pantops says it plans to reopen on Jan. 16. The facility closed after a frozen pipe burst and caused extensive damage. Contractors hope to have the repair work...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County murder suspect sees charge upgraded from second- to first-degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man accused of killing a woman in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder, up from an earlier charge of second-degree murder, according to court records. Investigators say Trenton Frye killed Katlyn Montgomery, 28, in October 2022 in Forest. He was arrested...
WHSV
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
WHSV
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WSET
1 dead following crash in Nelson County: VSP
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County on Monday. At 9:46 p.m., VSP responded to a spot on Route 29 and Route 655 for a crash. They said one person was confirmed to be dead, but have yet to release...
loudounnow.com
Happy New You: Hiking, Climbing, Biking, Pampering in Loudoun
On a recent Saturday morning at the new Five Peaks Yoga studio in Purcellville, yours truly was struggling with his breathing and his downward dog, trying not to embarrass himself. The excess food and drink of the holidays had already taken their toll and it wasn’t even mid-December. Next...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. VSP says the crash happened at the 236-mile marker of Interstate 81 around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, December 31. A 2004 Mazda MPV ran off the side of the interstate and into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree.
