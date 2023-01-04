Come learn about the basics of watercolor with artist Izzy Largen at the Alexander Black House. Open to all 6th-12th Graders. Izzy will walk you through some basic techniques so you can create your own masterpieces. This class is perfect for beginners! All art supplies will be provided by the museum. A permission slip form will need to be filled out for students under 18.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO