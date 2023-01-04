Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hurst, Roberta Argabright
Roberta Argabright Hurst, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Shawsville, VA on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Christiansburg, VA to the late Ira Lemuel and Edith Beulah McNeil Argabright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Dennit “Sam” Hurst, two grandchildren, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Ratcliffe, Sr., John Bordene
John “Johnny” Bordene Ratcliffe, Sr., 77, of Pearisburg, VA, took his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven on January 5, 2023. Johnny was born on May 28, 1945, in Pearisburg and was a son of the late Lacy Len Ratcliffe, Sr., and Mona Hazel Davis Ratcliffe.
Akers, Joseph Cleveland
Joseph Cleveland Akers, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and spent over 20 years in the Reserves. He was owner and operator of A&S Home Repair. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Akers; brother, Oscar Akers; and sister, Eula Brammer.
Buckner, Gary Jack
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
Wardell, Gary David
Gary David Wardell, 74, of Christiansburg passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1948 to the late Joseph Wardell and Alice Wardell. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Wardell. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Isla...
Cook, James Lamar
James Lamar Cook, 57 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life on January 1, 2023 at his home. Born September 18, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois he was a son of Johnny and Wanda Humphrey Cook. James lived a full life, loving to cookout, acting as a handyman and carpenter, travelling, or...
Hudnall, Shirley McCoy
Shirley Edna McCoy Hudnall of Riner, VA went home to meet her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 2nd, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Shirley E. McCoy and Callie Rebecca Phillips, both formerly of Floyd; foster parents, Lawrence and Louise Bryant of Cheylen, WV; brother, Eddie McCoy; husband, Billy Ray Hudnall; and daughter-in-law, Christie Hudnall.
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
McGuire, Velma Ratcliff
Velma A. McGuire, 79, of Christiansburg received her angel wings January 4, 2023 at New River Valley Medical Center. She is no longer in pain or sad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McGuire; son, Jimmy McGuire; mother, Elsie Ratcliff; and sister, Darlene McGuyer. Left to treasure...
Wood, Connie B.
Connie B. Wood, 87, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday January 3, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia P. Wood; parents, Carl and Irene Wood; brothers, Claborne Wood, Joseph wood; sisters, Frances Lawson, Marie Wood. Connie is survived by his son, Kenneth Wood (Millie); one sister,...
ABWA January Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our January monthly lunch meeting. Guest Speaker, Sharon Scott, the President & CEO of Fully Engaged, a small consulting firm catering to small and medium-sized businesses, will share goal setting tips on the topic of: Building the Life You Want for 2023 and Beyond. American Business Women’s...
Watercolor Basics for 6th -12th Graders
Come learn about the basics of watercolor with artist Izzy Largen at the Alexander Black House. Open to all 6th-12th Graders. Izzy will walk you through some basic techniques so you can create your own masterpieces. This class is perfect for beginners! All art supplies will be provided by the museum. A permission slip form will need to be filled out for students under 18.
Narrows Man Arrested for Burglary
On January 3, 2023 investigators and deputies with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a property on Lurich Road near Stockpen Mountain Road in Narrows. Investigators seized a lawn tractor, ammunition components, shop tools and equipment, and collectibles that are believed to be connected to...
