East Texas emergency rooms busy with rise in upper respiratory illnesses

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Emergency rooms in East Texas have been busier than normal in recent months due to illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Hospital officials ask for patience as they navigate the busy times.

This trend follows that of other medical centers across the United States with emergency rooms busy with upper respiratory illnesses. For those that have to go to the emergency room, UT Health East Texas in Tyler asks for patience.

“Our staff are working as fast as they can to get people evaluated, tested and decide on a treatment plan,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Chief Medical Officer. “But when ERs get really, really busy, particularly during peak hours, there will be some delays in getting seen. But, we’ll get to everybody just as quickly as we can.”

If you are not running a high-grade fever or experiencing shortness of breath, officials recommend visiting your primary care doctor, an urgent care center or setting up a virtual visit for mild cases.



