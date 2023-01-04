ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas emergency rooms busy with rise in upper respiratory illnesses

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMAYH_0k2W8lBo00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Emergency rooms in East Texas have been busier than normal in recent months due to illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Hospital officials ask for patience as they navigate the busy times.

Pharmacies experiencing medication shortages amid spike in illness

This trend follows that of other medical centers across the United States with emergency rooms busy with upper respiratory illnesses. For those that have to go to the emergency room, UT Health East Texas in Tyler asks for patience.

“Our staff are working as fast as they can to get people evaluated, tested and decide on a treatment plan,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Chief Medical Officer. “But when ERs get really, really busy, particularly during peak hours, there will be some delays in getting seen. But, we’ll get to everybody just as quickly as we can.”

If you are not running a high-grade fever or experiencing shortness of breath, officials recommend visiting your primary care doctor, an urgent care center or setting up a virtual visit for mild cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0k2W8lBo00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

City of Tyler shares upcoming events at Tyler Senior Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lavera Johnson with the City of Tyler joined East Texas Live to share the upcoming events happening at he Tyler Senior Center. On Jan. 20 they plan to host their Friday Night Dance for the month and it will cost $6 to get in with doors opening at 6 p.m. The band and dance will be going from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County. Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217. Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has […]
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Lab mix Buck available for adoption in Tyler

Buck is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is a 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix. Buck weighs about 80 pounds and is fully vetted. He has lots of love to give and is just waiting for the perfect family or person to give it all to. Buck will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting sweet Buck, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Active shooter training to be held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation along with TBG Solutions is holding an active shooter training for businesses. The event is being held on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 309 E. Commerce Street. There are limited spots for the training. To RSVP, click here. During […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Local Bounti Breaks Ground At New High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture Facility In Mt Pleasant To Support Growing Demand

Currently operating the largest national distribution footprint in the industry, future operations in Texas signal Local Bounti’s commitment to reduce food miles throughout the United States. – Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS), a leading U.S. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company committed to growing local and distributing nationally...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy