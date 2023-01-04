Related
Police arrest suspect minutes after New Orleans East shooting
NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting
Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood
'It was just chaos' | 2 killed, 3 wounded in Central City shooting outside church
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
3 injured, 2 dead in Central City shooting, city’s second mass shooting in a week
2 killed, 3 wounded in Central City shooting outside church
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
Second shooting incident Thursday night
New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
Church members shaken by Central City mass shooting: 'I wish it surprised me'
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
New Orleans police investigate 2 shootings Thursday; 1 deadly
Man dies following early Saturday morning shooting
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0