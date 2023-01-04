ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting that killed two and injured three others in Central City on Thursday night. According to police, three men and two women were shot at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr. Way after 8 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate 2 shootings Thursday; 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings early Thursday morning. One shooting was deadly. According to police, officers responded to an area hospital where a teenager was dropped off with gunshot wounds. The teenager later died at the hospital. Police say they are still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man dies following early Saturday morning shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a man down around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Marigny Street. Once there, they discovered a man who had been shot once. He was pronounced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

